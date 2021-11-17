1 House Speaker John Boehner (BAY’-nur) is 72. Actor Stephen Root is 70. Rock musician Jim Babjak (The Smithereens) is 64. Actor Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio is 63. Actor William Moses is 62. Entertainer RuPaul is 61. Actor Dylan Walsh is 58. Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice is 57. Actor Sophie Marceau (mahr-SOH’) is 55. Actor-model Daisy Fuentes is 55. Blues singer/musician Tab Benoit (behn-WAH’) is 54. R&B singer Ronnie DeVoe (New Edition; Bell Biv DeVoe) is 54. Rock musician Ben Wilson (Blues Traveler) is 54. Actor David Ramsey is 50. Actor Leonard Roberts is 49. Actor Leslie Bibb is 48. Actor Brandon Call is 45. Country singer Aaron Lines is 44. Actor Rachel McAdams is 43 (pictured). Rock musician Isaac Hanson (Hanson) is 41. Former MLB outfielder Ryan Braun is 38. Actor Justin Cooper is 33. Musician Reid Perry (The Band Perry) is 33. Actor Raquel Castro is 27.
2 The Upper Shore Regional Council, in partnership with the Kent County and Queen Anne’s County Oyster committees and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, has launched an Oyster Harvest Rotational Pilot Program. The initiative aims to create a self-sustaining oyster program to benefit commercial watermen and the aquatic ecosystem. (Page A3)
3 For All Seasons goal with its “No Matter What ... You Matter” campaign is to prevent suicide and raise awareness on Maryland’s Eastern Shore through education and increased access to crisis resources. For All Seasons’ campaign included messaging to encourage the community to play their part in suicide prevention by asking those around them if they are OK, listening without judgment and sharing mental health resources. (Page A8)
