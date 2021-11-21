Earl Monroe, retired professional basketball player who played for two teams, the Baltimore Bullets and the New York Knicks, during his career in the National Basketball Association, is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018.
1 Today’s Birthdays: Actor Laurence Luckinbill is 87. Actor Marlo Thomas is 84. Actor Rick Lenz is 82. Actor Juliet Mills is 80. Basketball Hall of Famer Earl Monroe is 77 (pictured). Television producer Marcy Carsey is 77. Actor Goldie Hawn is 76. Movie director Andrew Davis is 75. Rock musician Lonnie Jordan (War) is 73. Singer Livingston Taylor is 71. Actor-singer Lorna Luft is 69. Actor Cherry Jones is 65. Rock musician Brian Ritchie (The Violent Femmes) is 61. Gospel singer Steven Curtis Chapman is 59. Actor Nicollette Sheridan is 58.Singer-actor Bjork (byork) is 56. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Troy Aikman is 55. R&B singer Chauncey Hannibal (BLACKstreet) is 53. Rock musician Alex James (Blur) is 53. Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. is 52. TV personality Rib Hillis is 51. Football player-turned-TV personality Michael Strahan (STRAY’-han) is 50. Actor Rain Phoenix is 49. Actor Marina de Tavira is 48. Country singer Kelsi Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 47. Actor Jimmi Simpson is 46. Singer-actor Lindsey Haun is 37. Actor Jena Malone is 37. Pop singer Carly Rae Jepsen is 36. Actor-singer Sam Palladio is 35.
2 A calculated maze of vendors was assembled within the Sudlersville Senior Center Saturday, Nov. 6, for Queen Anne’s County Make A Difference Day, a free-to-attend event offering essential services and introducing resources to disadvantaged citizens. QA Housing Program Administrator Michelle Marshall said 70 households attended the 2021 event, with 115 people served. (Page A5)
3 The Friends of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge are hosting a digital photo contest through November 2021 to showcase Blackwater NWR and raise funds for Refuge projects. Adult and youth participants are invited to submit photos taken between Jan. 1, 2019 and Nov. 30, 2021, in refuge areas open to the public, which includes the Wildlife Drive, land trails, paddling trails, the Visitor Center butterfly garden, and refuge property along Maple Dam Road. (Page 14)
