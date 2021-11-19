1 Today’s Birthdays: Talk show host Dick Cavett is 85. Broadcasting and sports mogul Ted Turner is 83. Former Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, is 82. Former Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson is 80. Fashion designer Calvin Klein is 79. Sportscaster Ahmad Rashad is 72 (pictured). Actor Robert Beltran is 68. Actor Kathleen Quinlan is 67. Actor Glynnis O’Connor is 66. Broadcast journalist Ann Curry is 65. Former NASA astronaut Eileen Collins is 65. Actor Allison Janney is 62. Rock musician Matt Sorum (Guns N’ Roses, Velvet Revolver) is 61. Actor Meg Ryan is 60. Actor-director Jodie Foster is 59. Actor Terry Farrell is 58. TV chef Rocco DiSpirito is 55. Actor Jason Scott Lee is 55. Olympic gold medal runner Gail Devers is 55. Actor Erika Alexander is 52. Rock musician Travis McNabb is 52. Singer Tony Rich is 50. Actor Sandrine Holt is 49. Country singer Billy Currington is 48. Dancer-choreographer Savion Glover is 48. R&B singer Tamika Scott (Xscape) is 46. R&B singer Lil’ Mo is 44. Olympic gold medal gymnast Kerri Strug is 44. Actor Reid Scott is 44. Movie director Barry Jenkins (Film: “Moonlight”) is 42. Actor Katherine Kelly is 42. Actor Adam Driver is 38. Country singer Cam is 37. Actor Samantha Futerman is 34. NHL forward Patrick Kane is 33. Rapper Tyga is 32.
2 Join ShoreRivers, Interfaith Partners for the Chesapeake and other local environmental organizations from across the Upper Eastern Shore for Queen Anne’s EcoFest from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at Saint Paul’s Parish in Centreville. EcoFest will provide free fun for the whole family. Activities include a free native plant seed giveaway, critter bingo, dream catcher weaving, arts and crafts, storytelling, rain garden tours, birding information and presentations from local environmental groups. (Page A10)
3 The Samaritan’s Purse project Operation Christmas Child collects shoebox gifts — filled by individuals, families, churches and other groups with toys, school supplies and hygiene items — and delivers them to children in need around the world to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way. Every year, Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week takes place the third week in November when more than 4,500 drop-off locations are open across the country. (Page A11)
