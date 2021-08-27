The sun peeks out from the palm trees on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Miami. A federal indictment announced Aug. 26, 2021, charges eight people with elaborate scams to defraud grandparents in Florida, California and across the country.
SAN DIEGO — Federal prosecutors and the FBI announced eight people have been indicted on racketeering charges related to elaborate “grandparents scams.”
The scams involve allegedly stealing $2 million from more than 70 older victims across the country. The government alleges the scam ring involved convincing older victims that their grandchildren were in trouble and needed money quickly.
The alleged elder fraudsters created “well-rehearsed” scripts involving various roles aimed at convincing the grandparents to sign over money and transfer funds.
“One would play the beloved relative; another would pretend to be a lawyer; and still others would pose as bail agents or medical professionals. They provided victims with false case numbers, and they instructed the victims to lie to family, friends, and bank representatives about the reasons for the withdrawal or money transfer,” the FBI said in a release announcing the federal indictments.
Defendants are from California, Florida and Arizona. They face federal racketeering charges.
“They used false names. They rented residences to receive cash sent through the mail and commercial carriers. They used rental cars or ride share vehicles to pick up funds from victims. And once they received funds from the victims, the scammers quickly tried to hide it by transferring proceeds to other members of the criminal conspiracy, who converted fiat currency to cryptocurrency. According to court documents, one defendant collected $33,000 from three different victims in a single day,” the FBI release said.
Alleged fraud scheme included scam artists posing as defense attorneys telling their grandsons were implicated in a murder or were arrested on drug charges and money was needed to get them out of jail.
The defendants include men and women and range in age from 24 to 73 years-old. They also have some colorful names and aliases including
Adonis Alexis Butler Wong, Timothy Ingram, AKA Bleezy and Joaquin Lopez. Lyda Harris, 73, was arrested in Albania on the U.S. charges, according to the feds.
