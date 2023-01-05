Eight Dead Utah

Five stuffed animals left by the the Enoch Elementary School PTA are pictured at a makeshift memorial near the police tape at a home where eight members of a family were killed in Enoch, Utah, on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife, then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.

 Laura Seitz/The Deseret News via AP

ENOCH, Utah — A Utah man fatally shot his five children, his mother-in-law and his wife and then killed himself two weeks after the woman had filed for divorce, according to authorities and public records.


