WASHINGTON — The U.S. Supreme Court is letting a new Texas law that restricts abortions stand — instead of imposing a preliminary injunction against the statute.The court voted 5-4 to let the Texas anti-abortion law stand — at least for now.
The law allows private individuals to sue abortion providers and other facilitators of abortions in Texas courts. Anti-abortion plaintiffs could receive damages of $10,000 or more in those cases which apply to abortion after six weeks and a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The Supreme Court’s five conservative justices, three of them appointed by former President Donald Trump, voted not to block the Texas law which went into place Wednesday. They pointed out the law could still be challenged and potentially overturned.
“In reaching this conclusion, we stress that we do not purport to resolve definitively any jurisdictional or substantive claim in the applicants’ lawsuit. In particular, this order is not based on any conclusion about the constitutionality of Texas’s law, and in no way limits other procedurally proper challenges to the Texas law, including in Texas state courts,” the conservative justices wrote their opinion.
Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the courts four other conservatives in keeping the Texas restrictions. Barrett succeed late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an ardent backer of abortion rights last year. Trump’s three Supreme Court nominations (Barrett along with Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch) were part of the majority opinion.
The ruling is a victory — at least temporarily — for anti-abortion activists and could show a larger change in the court when it comes Roe v Wade and abortion rights.
U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberal justices in pushing for the Texas law to be blocked.
“The Court’s order is stunning. Presented with an application to enjoin a flagrantly unconstitutional law engineered to prohibit women from exercising their constitutional rights and evade judicial scrutiny, a majority of Justices have opted to bury their heads in the sand. Last night, the Court silently acquiesced in a State’s enactment of a law that flouts nearly 50 years of federal precedents,” wrote Justice Sonia Sotomayor in her dissent.
Anti-abortion advocates welcomed the 5-4 decision.
“No freedom is more precious than life itself. Starting today, every unborn child with a heartbeat will be protected from the ravages of abortion. Texas will always defend the right to life,” said Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican.
The Supreme Court’s upholding of the Texas law — at least for now — is a departure from federal courts’ usual penchant to block implementation of abortion laws aimed at the 1973 Roe v. Wade case.
Jenna Ellis, who served as legal counsel for former President Donald Trump, said abortion clinics in Texas have stopped scheduling abortions after six weeks. She also created Trump’s three SCOTUS appointments for the abortion decision.
“Thank you, President Trump, for a 5-4 majority,” Ellis said.
Abortion rights advocates — including President Joe Biden — criticize the Supreme Court ruling and the Texas law.
“Texas SB8 will impair women's access to health care and, outrageously, deputizes private citizens to sue those they believe helped another person get a banned abortion. It's a blatant violation of the right established under Roe v. Wade. We will protect and defend that right,” Biden said, referring to the Texas statute.
Vice President Kamala Harris also said the law “violates the precedent established in the landmark case of Roe v. Wade.”
“This all-out assault on reproductive health effectively bans abortion for the nearly 7 million Texans of reproductive age,” Harris said.
Some Democrats and other abortion rights advocates want Congress to take action to preserve Roe, abortion rights and change the balance on the court.“Republicans promised to overturn Roe v Wade, and they have. Democrats can either abolish the filibuster and expand the court, or do nothing as millions of peoples’ bodies, rights, and lives are sacrificed for far-right minority rule. This shouldn’t be a difficult decision,” said U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.
U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and state Attorney General Brian Frosh, all Maryland Democrats, also voiced opposition to the Texas law and its impact on Roe.
“Texas’ new law effectively eliminates the constitutional right of women to make their own health care decisions related to abortions. Worse, it incentivizes vigilantes, unconnected to the woman or the health care provider, to file lawsuits and obtain damage,” Frosh said
Other conservative states will follow Texas’ path if its abortion restrictions stand. “We will protect pre-born babies. This decision is a huge victory for the Pro-Life movement. Texas Right to Life hopes to replicate our success across the nation,” Texas Right to Life said in a statement.
The Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, counted 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017, 926,000 tallied in 2014, and from just over 1 million in 2011, according to the Associated Press.
Anti-abortion advocates contend there have been 62 million abortions in the U.S. since the 1973 Roe decision legalized abortion.
