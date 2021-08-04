EASTON — The U.S. economy added 330,000 private sector jobs in July sharply missing economists’ expectations of 653,000 new jobs.
Employers have been reporting significant numbers of job openings but are struggling to fill positions — especially those with lower pay and limited or no benefits. Businesses are also facing supply chain challenges and significant inflationary pressures including for food and raw materials.
The economy also grapples with a new rise in COVID cases stemming from the Delta variant that originated in India which has sparked renewed indoor mask mandates, vaccine requirements from employers and New York City is requiring proof of vaccines for indoor dining, fitness centers and other activities.
The latter could spark more U.S. cities and states to adopt vaccine passports and proof of COVID vaccine status for entry into sporting events, restaurants and other venues.
"The labor market recovery continues to exhibit uneven progress, but progress nonetheless. July payroll data reports a marked slowdown from the second quarter pace in jobs growth," said Nela Richardson, chief economist, ADP. "For the fifth straight month the leisure and hospitality sector is the fastest growing industry, though gains have softened. The slowdown in the recovery has also impacted companies of all sizes. Bottlenecks in hiring continue to hold back stronger gains, particularly in light of new COVID-19 concerns tied to viral variants. These barriers should ebb in coming months, with stronger monthly gains ahead as a result."
ADP also revised the June private sector growth to 680,000 jobs from 692,000 jobs. The U.S. economy added 978,000 private sector jobs in May, 742,000 in April and 517,000 in March, according to the payroll firm.
