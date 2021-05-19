Editor’s Note: This is a monthly column from the Northeastern Regional Field Office of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS-NERFO). The website is www.nass.usda.gov; for the reports mentioned below, click on the “Publications” tab.
Data collection from farmers and ranchers has begun for the annual Agricultural Resource Management Survey (ARMS). The survey looks at all aspects of U.S. agricultural production, the well-being of farm households, farm finances, chemical usage, and various farm production characteristics. The survey also collects detailed information on production practices, costs, and returns for different commodities on a rotating basis. In 2021, the survey will take a closer look at corn, rice, dairy and organic dairy production in the United States.
At this time in-person data collection is still suspended. Farmers and ranchers are encouraged to complete their survey online at agcounts.usda.gov with the survey code that was mailed to them.
The survey is conducted in three phases from May 2021 through April 2022. The current (first) phase screens participants to ensure they have the commodities of interest that are needed to accurately represent the entire U.S. farm sector. During the second phase, we will collect information on production practices and chemical use for specific commodities. In the final phase, NASS will survey producers on farm income and production expenditures.
Online reporting is fast and secure. Producers can also complete and mail or fax the paper form to us. ARMS is a joint effort of NASS and USDA’s Economic Research Service. For more information about the 2021 Agricultural Resource Management Survey, visit nass.usda.gov/go/ARMS .
MARYLAND WINTER WHEAT FORECAST
As of May 1, Maryland winter wheat production is forecast at 11.3 million bushels, up 3% from 2020. Yield is forecast at 73.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from last year’s yield.
The United States yield is forecast at 52.1 bushels per acre, up 1.2 bushels from last year’s average yield of 50.9 bushels per acre. Expected grain area is forecast at 24.6 million acres, up 7% from last year.
NORTHEAST DAIRY PRODUCTS SUMMARY
Total U.S. cheese production for 2020, excluding cottage cheeses, was 13.3 billion pounds, 0.9% above 2019 production. Wisconsin was the leading State with 25.6% of the production. Butter production in the United States during 2020 totaled 2.15 billion pounds, 7.6% above 2019. California was the leading State in Butter production with 31.1% of the production.
NORTHEAST CASH RECEIPTS SUMMARY
Total 2020 production of cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for the United States totaled 86.0 billion pounds, down 1% from 2019. Production increased 2% for cattle and calves but decreased 3% for hogs and pigs.
Total 2020 cash receipts from marketings of meat animals decreased 7% to $82.3 billion. Cattle and calves accounted for 77% of this total and hogs and pigs accounted for 23%.
The 2020 gross income from cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for the United States totaled $82.7 billion, down 7% from 2019. Gross income decreased 5% for cattle and calves and decreased 12% for hogs and pigs from previous year’s gross income.
Delaware
Total 2020 cash receipts from marketings of meat animals increased 8% to $11.9 million. Cattle and calves accounted for 55% of this total and hogs and pigs accounted for 45%.
Cash receipts from marketings of cattle and calves increased 19% from $5.48 million in 2019 to $6.50 million in 2020. All cattle and calf marketings totaled 6.40 million pounds in 2020, up 24% from 2019.
Cash receipts from hogs and pigs totaled $5.42 million during 2020, down 3% from 2019. Marketings totaled 11.2 million pounds in 2020, up 2% from 2019 marketings.
The 2020 gross income from cattle and calves totaled $6.80 million, up 19% from 2019. Gross income for hogs and pigs totaled $5.44 million, 3% below the previous year’s gross income.
Total 2020 production of cattle and calves totaled 4.78 million pounds, up 7% from 2019. Production increased 1% for hogs and pigs to 11.2 million pounds.
Maryland
Total 2020 cash receipts from marketings of meat animals decreased 29% to $70.3 million. Cattle and calves accounted for 91% of this total and hogs and pigs accounted for 9%.
Cash receipts from marketings of cattle and calves decreased 32% from $93.5 million in 2019 to $64.0 million in 2020. All cattle and calf marketings totaled 63.3 million pounds in 2020, down 29% from 2019.
Cash receipts from hogs and pigs totaled $6.34 million during 2020, up 14% from 2019. Marketings totaled 13.1 million pounds in 2020, up 20% from 2019.
The 2020 gross income from cattle and calves totaled $66.4 million, down 31% from 2019. Gross income for hogs and pigs totaled $6.44 million, 15% above the previous year’s gross income.
Total 2020 production of cattle and calves totaled 58.6 million pounds, down 20% from 2019. Production increased 19% for hogs and pigs to 12.2 million pounds.
Pennsylvania
Total 2020 cash receipts from marketings of meat animals decreased 7% to $886 million. Cattle and calves accounted for 66% of this total and hogs and pigs accounted for 34%.
Cash receipts from marketings of cattle and calves decreased 6% from $621 million in 2019 to $586 million in 2020. All cattle and calf marketings totaled 569 million pounds in 2020, down 2% from 2019.
Cash receipts from hogs and pigs totaled $299 million during 2020, down 9% from 2019. Marketings total 617 million pounds in 2020, down 4% from 2019.
The 2020 gross income from cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for Pennsylvania totaled $902 million, down 7% from 2019. Gross income decreased 6% for cattle and calves and 9% for hogs and pigs from previous year’s gross income.
Total 2020 production of cattle and calves and hogs and pigs for Pennsylvania totaled 1.09 billion pounds, down 5% from 2019. Production decreased 7% for cattle and calves and 4% for hogs and pigs.
Growers, thank you for your contribution to U.S. agriculture and support of our programs. Please continue to support NASS by returning your survey form as soon as possible, or answering our questions over the telephone or if someone comes to visit.
Be assured, as with all NASS surveys, the information respondents provide is confidential by law. NASS safeguards the privacy of all responses and publishes only state- and national-level data, ensuring that no individual operation or producer can be identified. All reports are available on the NASS website at www.nass.usda.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.