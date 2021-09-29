WASHINGTON — GOP lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, are pressing the Biden administration and National Institutes of Health to investigate fetal tissue research at the University of Pittsburgh.
Conservative lawmakers are concerned about the university’s use of “abortive fetal tissue for research”, according to the letter to federal agencies including the U.S. Justice Department.
“Exploiting the body parts of aborted children for research purposes is repulsive and should stop, regardless of the outcome hoped for by researchers. Research using abortive fetal tissue is unethical, wrong, and has also been proven ineffective. Despite being used in clinical research since the 1920s, fetal tissue has not produced a single clinical treatment,” the GOP letter reads.
Anti-abortion rights groups also want federal and state investigations into a fetal tissue research hub and its practices at Pitt. Anti-abortion activists worry the fetal tissue research could involve the harvesting of organs and body parts of viable fetuses.
The university has defended its medical research and has hired Washington law firm Hyman, Phelps & McNamara to look at its fetal tissue research and practices.
The university said it hired the law firm as a “proactive step to ensure that it is positioned to continue leading the way — scientifically, legally and ethically — in practicing and advancing life saving research.”
Pitt officials also said the university's medical research goes is subject to ethical reviews and oversight.
Other GOP lawmakers pressing for information and the investigation include U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar of Arizona and U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas.
Harris represents the Eastern Shore and opposes abortion rights.
