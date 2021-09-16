Sorry, an error occurred.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., wants to a U.S. missile sale to Israel.(AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)
NEW YORK — U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is looking to block American missile shipments to Israel citing their use in strikes against Palestinians in Gaza.
Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives want to stop a $735 million deal in the U.S. defense budget for Boeing-made cruise missiles to be sent to Israel.
Progressives are upset with Israel’s use of U.S. weaponry such as the missile in their fights with Hamas and Palestinians.
The missile deal is a slice of overall U.S defense spending which totals more than $700 billion annually under both Democratic and Republican administrations.
More than 200 Palestinians died in clashes with Israel earlier this year along with more than a dozen Israelis.
The conflict earlier this year stemmed from Israeli displacements of Palestinians in Jerusalem as well as rocket attacks launched by Hamas (which rules Gaza) into Israel.
