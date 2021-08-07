WASHINGTON — Apple has announced it will start scanning photos from users' iPhones and other devices to find and report to police child pornography and child abuse images.
The widespread scanning of smartphones, financial transactions and users' images by Apple, PayPal and other e-commerce technology firms with cloud platforms in conjunction with government agencies and police worries privacy advocates.
They are concerned about a slippery slope of technology firms partnering with governments and police to scan individuals’ images and whether that moves from illegal activities into targeting political opponents and dissidents and censoring anti-establishment voices.
“Apple is replacing its industry-standard end-to-end encrypted messaging system with an infrastructure for surveillance and censorship, which will be vulnerable to abuse and scope-creep not only in the U.S., but around the world,” said Greg Nojeim, co-director of the Center for Democracy & Technology's Security & Surveillance Project. “Apple should abandon these changes and restore its users’ faith in the security and integrity of their data on Apple devices and services.”
Privacy and civil liberties advocates also point to U.S. technology firms' accommodations for the Chinese government and other countries such as Saudi Arabia where free speech is restricted and there are crackdowns and targeting of political opponents and dissidents.
“Apple says to ‘protect children,’ they're updating every iPhone to continuously compare your photos and cloud storage against a secret blacklist. If it finds a hit, they call the cops. iOS will also tell your parents if you view a nude in iMessage,” said Edward Snowden, a National Security Agency whistleblower who disclosed details on U.S. government surveillance programs and now lives in exile.
Apple defended the images scans as helping protect children from abuse and sex trafficking rings. The company said the efforts will “will evolve and expand over time.”
“At Apple, our goal is to create technology that empowers people and enriches their lives — while helping them stay safe. We want to help protect children from predators who use communication tools to recruit and exploit them, and limit the spread of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).Apple is introducing new child safety features in three areas, developed in collaboration with child safety experts. First, new communication tools will enable parents to play a more informed role in helping their children navigate communication online, “the company said in a statement. “CSAM detection will help Apple provide valuable information to law enforcement on collections of CSAM in iCloud Photos.”
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children supports Apple’s move and eroding end-to-end encryption which keeps messages and content private.
“The use of end-to-end encryption would prevent the companies or any third-party from detecting illegal activity occurring on their platforms, including the activity of people who use the internet to perpetuate online demand for graphic sexual abuse material of children,” the center said in a statement on Apple’s scanning plans. "We believe personal security is extremely important and support efforts to improve online privacy. But, if this solution is implemented with no exceptions for detecting child sexual exploitation, millions of incidents of abuse will remain hidden, leaving these young victims without any help or protection from these horrific crimes."
The Apple move comes after PayPal announced it was working with the Anti-Defamation League, ADL, to look at and target financial activities by “extremist and hate movements.” That efforts comes as the Biden administration and U.S. intelligence and security agencies focus surveillance and law enforcement efforts on white supremacist and alt-right groups after the 2020 election and the events of Jan. 6.
“Through this collaboration, PayPal and ADL have launched a research effort to address the urgent need to understand how extremist and hate movements throughout the U.S. are attempting to leverage financial platforms to fund criminal activity. The intelligence gathered through this research initiative will be shared broadly across the financial industry and with policymakers and law enforcement,” PayPal and ADL said in an announcement.
"By identifying partners across sectors with common goals and complementary resources, we can make an even greater impact than any of us could do on our own," said Aaron Karczmer, chief risk officer and executive vice president for PayPal. "We are excited to partner with the ADL, other non-profits and law enforcement in our fight against hate in all its forms."
Glenn Greenwald, an author and journalist critical of U.S. surveillance programs and social media firms crackdowns on content and speech, criticized the PayPal partnership with ADL.
“First you're barred from using key internet platforms if your ideology deviates from establishment neoliberal groups like ADL's. Now you're increasingly barred from participating in the financial system for that,” Greenwald said.
ADL has long focused on combating anti-semitism and identifying hate groups. The group’s CEO wants more businesses to work with police on combating political extremism.
"All of us, including in the private sector, have a critical role to play in fighting the spread of extremism and hate. With this new initiative, we're setting a new standard for companies to bring their expertise to critical social issues," said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. "We have a unique opportunity to further understand how hate spreads and develop key insights that will inform the efforts of the financial industry, law enforcement, and our communities in mitigating extremist threats."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.