The light trail is seen in Goyang, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. South Korea's military confirmed it test-fired a solid-fueled rocket on Friday, after its unannounced launch triggered brief public scare of a suspected UFO appearance or a North Korean missile or drone flying.
AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon
The Pentagon and U.S. intelligence agencies report 366 new UFO sightings reported by troops, pilots and others. That is in addition to another 144 existing reports of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), according to a new report by the U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).
That brings the official total UFO sightings to 510, which includes U.S. military and intelligence reports over the past 17 years, according to an annual report released by ODNI on Jan. 12.
The Pentagon has established a new panel of scientists to examine UFO sightings. However, DOD’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) does not have access to classified information.
The 144 UFO sightings were before the March 2021 and had been reported to the U.S. government. The remaining 366 UFO reports have come since (including some that not been previously reported).
The U.S. intelligence report says 163 of the sightings have been categorized as some kind of balloon or balloons and another 26 have classified as drones, according to the government report.
The intelligence report says the UFOs / UAPs present flight safety and potentially adversarial threats. The federal report said many of the new UFO reports come aviators and pilots from the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force.
The U.S. and other governments, such as the U.K., have long been accused of covering up UFOs and withholding classified information to whether alien life has visited Earth.
