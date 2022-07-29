Congress has passed a $76 billion package of subsidies and tax breaks for computer chip companies.
U.S. President Joe Biden, the Pentagon and the business interests (including the semiconductor industry) backed the bill which is part of a larger $280 billion spending plan that includes funding government science agencies and advanced computing research.
But not everyone is on board with this bag of chips.
Critics, mostly from the political right, fault the bill’s subsidies for the $600 billion semiconductor industry.
“Corporate welfare chip bill transfers billions from pockets of regular Americans to coffers of giant corps like Intel, Micron Tech, etc. Further proof our country is now of, by, and for the rich and powerful,” said Tulsi Gabbard, a former congresswoman from Hawaii and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
The Chips Act aims to bolster the domestic semiconductor industry by subsidizing more manufacturing and research and development in the U.S. The bill includes $52 billion in grants and incentives for chip makers and a 25% investment tax credit for the semiconductor industry. The Congressional Budget Office pegs the Chips Act tax credit at $24 billion.
The measure had strong backing from Biden, congressional Democrats and business interests, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and National Manufacturers Association, as well as the Pentagon. The U.S. military has a $750 billion annual budget with weapons, communications and other systems that rely on computer chips and technology components.
“The Chips Act directly supports our national defense. Weapon systems employed on the battlefields of today and emerging technologies of tomorrow depend on our access to a steady, secure supply of microelectronics,” said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement. “Our strategic competitors are making substantial investments in this area – China, the U.S. military’s pacing challenge, has already spent $150 billion updating its semiconductor industry. The investments made through the CHIPS Act are critical to our national security, and will directly support maintaining America’s technological and military edge.”
The Semiconductor Industry Association also backed the bill and hailed its passage. The industry group said the U.S. share of semiconductor production went from 37% in 1990 to 12% today with China and other countries subsidizing their technology manufacturing sectors.
SIA’s members include Intel Corp., NVDIA, IBM and AMD and other chipmakers poised to benefit from the new federal incentives and tax breaks.
Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said the bill will help the chipmaker with its plans for a new fabrication campus in Ohio. Intel already has big operations in Oregon and Arizona. The Democratic governor of Oregon (Kate Brown) and GOP governor of Arizona (Doug Ducey) were part of the bipartisan push to pass the chips bill.
“This is a critical step to support the entire U.S. semiconductor industry and to help ensure continued American leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and R&D. Congress has done its part, and now we are going to do ours. I’m excited to put shovels in the ground as Intel moves full speed of ahead to start building in Ohio,” Gelsinger said.
Intel, which has a $148.5 billion market cap valuation and is the world’s 73rd most valuable company, according to CompaniesMarketCap.com.
Good or bad idea?
The bulk of the opposition to the chips bill came from fiscally conservative think tanks and congressional Republicans.They also question whether the federal subsidies for chipmakers will help counter China’s efforts to gain market share in the semiconductor space.
Supply chain problems during the COVID pandemic resulted in chip shortages for cars, electronics and other items. China has aggressively shutdown ports and productions hubs in order to contain coronavirus. There are also heightened U.S. tensions with China over Taiwan.
“The answer to the CCP’s malevolent ambitions is not spending billions of dollars to help Fortune 500 companies, with no guarantee those dollars won’t end up supporting these companies’ business operations in China,” said Kevin Roberts, president of the conservative Heritage Foundation referring to the Chinese Communist Party. “Additionally, the act’s $250 billion price tag will contribute to record inflation and increase the already historic cost of living for working and middle-class Americans.”
Another fiscal watchdog, the Tax Foundation, worries the semiconductor subsidies could be permanent.
Congressional Democrats ushered the Chips Act through Congress with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, the only significant opposition from the political left.
“My colleagues often say they’re concerned about the deficit. Well, if they’re really concerned, let us not give a $76 billion blank check to the highly profitable microchip industry, with no protections at all for the American taxpayer,” said Sanders, who like others on the left has been mostly quiet on U.S. arms shipments and military and intelligence spending to support Ukraine after the Russian invasion earlier this year.
Biden has touted passage of the computer chip bill as a key part of his economic agenda, as consumers face a 9.1% inflation rate and two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. The latter translates into a recession though the White House has been pushing back against that conventional definition.
“The Chips and Science Act is exactly what we need to be doing to grow our economy right now. By making more semiconductors in the United States, this bill will increase domestic manufacturing and lower costs for families,” said Biden in a statement July 28. “And, it will strengthen our national security by making us less dependent on foreign sources of semiconductors. This bill includes important guardrails to ensure that companies receiving tax payer dollars invest in America and that union workers are building new manufacturing plants across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.