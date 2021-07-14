WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is inviting the United Nations to investigate contemporary racism and treatment of minorities in the U.S.
U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the request for an international investigation of racism on American soil.
“Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better. That is why I'm announcing a formal invitation for @UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S.,” Blinken said in a social media statement.
The U.S. request for a UN investigation for contemporary racism comes as the Biden administration and Democrats put a heavy focus on white supremacy and alt-right groups in the wake of the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters as Congress was approving Biden’s election victory.
The FBI has arrested scores of people involved in the Jan. 6 riot and President Joe Biden has ordered U.S. intelligence and security agencies to investigate white nationalist and other right-wing groups.
Republicans — including potential 2024 presidential candidates — criticized the move questioning potentially biases by the U.N. and human rights abuses in other countries including China.
“Instead of asking the @UN to come here & tell us how 'racist' America is, why don’t you ask them to go to #Cuba where an evil socialist regime storms into peoples homes, beats the crap out of them & then drags them away, said U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in a Twitter statement referring to social uprisings in Cuba.
