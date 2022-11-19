Biden at 80

In this Dec. 13, 1972 file photo, the newly-elected Democratic senator from Delaware, Joe Biden, is shown on Capitol Hill in Washington. President-elect Biden turns 78 on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Biden turns 80 on Sunday, Nov. 20.

 AP Photo, File

WASHINGTON — People in their 80s lead countries, create majestic art and perform feats of endurance, one even scaling Mount Everest. It’s soon time for Joe Biden, 80 on Sunday, to decide whether he has one more mountain to climb — the one to a second term as president.


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.