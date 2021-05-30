WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden’s new $6 trillion federal budget excludes long-standing provisions restricting the use of public money for abortions.
The Hyde language dates back to 1977 and was previously supported by Biden during his tenure in the U.S. Senate. Biden indicated his support for lifting Hyde restrictions during the 2020 presidential campaign. That garnered support from abortion rights advocates.
Abortion rights opponents worry Biden’s exclusion of the Hyde restrictions will open the door to government funded abortions.
“By eliminating the Hyde Amendment from his proposed budget, President Biden has once again shown his allegiance to the extremism of pro-abortion groups and their allies,” said Carol Tobias, president of National Right to Life.
The anti-abortion rights group contends as many as 300,000 abortions were paid for via Medicaid and federal funds before the Hyde restrictions went into place in 1977.
There were an estimated 889,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2019, according to estimates by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as well as state-level data.
“This budget proposal is a scorched earth campaign by pro-abortion Democrats who are marching hand in hand with the most extreme demands of the abortion industry to eliminate all limitations on abortion as well as require taxpayer funding of abortion,” Tobias said.
Abortion rights advocates welcomed Biden’s budget.
“Today’s presidential budget is the latest example of the Biden-Harris administration fulfilling its commitments and campaign promises to advance reproductive freedom. Discriminatory abortion coverage bans disproportionately harm people working to make ends meet, especially women of color, young people, and transgender and non-binary people. At a time when reproductive freedom is under unprecedented attack, and the legal right to abortion is hanging on by a tenuous thread, this critical step from the Biden administration is more important than ever,” said NARAL Pro-Choice America Chief Campaigns and Advocacy Officer Christian LoBue in a statement.
“A presidential budget reflects the values of an administration and the Biden-Harris administration is sending a clear message that reproductive freedom is central to the pursuit of equity and justice," she said.
According to the World Health Organization, "between 2015 and 2019, on average, 73.3 million induced (safe and unsafe) abortions occurred worldwide each year."
