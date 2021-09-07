WASHINGTON — The Biden administration could deploy the FBI, U.S. prosecutors and other federal police agencies in response to abortion restrictions in Texas.
A new Texas law looks to restrict abortions by allowing lawsuits to be brought against abortion clinics and providers who terminate pregnancies after six weeks when a fetal heartbeat is detected.
The U.S. Supreme Court did not block the Texas law from going into place as it is adjudicated in the federal judiciary.
That was a win for abortion rights opponents with similar restrictions in the works in Florida, Arizona and other states.
It sparks concerns for those who favor abortion rights about restrictions in Texas and the Supreme Court's possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S. in 1973.
That includes President Joe Biden who promised an “all of government” response to the Texas restrictions which allows private groups and individuals to sue abortion clinics.
The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday it was ready to mobilize FBI agents, federal prosecutors and other federal police agencies to help keep Texas abortion clinics open and operating.
Here’s the full statement on a federal mobilization to keep Texas abortion clinics open from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“While the Justice Department urgently explores all options to challenge Texas SB8 in order to protect the constitutional rights of women and other persons, including access to an abortion, we will continue to protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services pursuant to our criminal and civil enforcement of the FACE Act, 18 U.S.C. § 248. regarding the Texas law and a federal law the Biden administration will use to keep clinics open.
“The FACE Act prohibits the use or threat of force and physical obstruction that injures, intimidates, or interferes with a person seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services. It also prohibits intentional property damage of a facility providing reproductive health services. The department has consistently obtained criminal and civil remedies for violations of the FACE Act since it was signed into law in 1994, and it will continue to do so now. The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack. We have reached out to U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and FBI field offices in Texas and across the country to discuss our enforcement authorities.
“We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.