President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors of areas impacted by Hurricane Ida, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Washington.
Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Ashley Williams, left, and Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond, right, walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to join President Joe Biden for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Joe Biden speaks during a virtual meeting with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors of areas impacted by Hurricane Ida, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Washington.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci
Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director of Oval Office Operations Ashley Williams, left, and Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Public Engagement Cedric Richmond, right, walk toward Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, July 13, 2021, to join President Joe Biden for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is facing some criticism from conservative media and critics over calling an African American senior adviser “boy” during a briefing Tuesday on Hurricane Ida and over footage of him looking at his watch during the arrival of the caskets carrying 13 troops killed in Afghanistan on Aug. 26.
“I’m here — the FEMA director is on. FEMA Director Criswell — she’s on. And I’m here with my senior advisor and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well, man — and New Orleans and — Cedric Richmond,” Biden said.
Richmond, 47, is a senior advisor to the president and is a former Louisiana congressman.
The term “boy” has been used as a demeaning and pejorative term for an African American ban by racist and segregationist whites.
Former President Donald Trump was frequently criticized for calling some immigrants rapists and murderers and using pejorative term language to refer to poor countries as well during criticisms of the National Football League over players not standing for the national anthem.
The Republican National Committee highlighted Biden’s use of the word boy in a social media post.
Both Biden and Trump have controversial histories with race. Trump took a high-profile interest in the assault and rape of a woman in Central Park. The African American defendants in that case ended up being exonerated. Biden was previously an opponent to busing in the 1970s and supported crime bills and drug laws that adversely impacted communities of color.
Biden also made some comments on race during the 2020 campaign questioning the legitimacy of African American conservatives.
Biden and First Lady Jill Biden met with families and attended the transfer of caskets on Sunday from the troops killed during the attacks outside Kabul airport during American evacuations from Afghanistan.
Thirteen U.S. troops and more than 160 Afghans died in the attack. Biden met with some of the families at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday.
“The 13 service members that we lost were heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in service of our highest American ideals and while saving the lives of others. Our sacred obligation to the families of these heroes will last forever,” Biden said
The U.S. president appeared to look at his watch during the ceremonies. GOP critics were quick to compare Biden’s time check to that of former President George H.W. Bush during a 1992 presidential debate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.