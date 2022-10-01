U.S. President Joe Biden said the federal government is dedicating more resources to help with rescue and cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian decimated southwestern and other areas of Florida.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the federal government is dedicating more resources to help with rescue and cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ian decimated southwestern and other areas of Florida.
“This is not a just a Florida crisis. This is an American crisis,” said Biden in remarks from Washington on Friday, as the storm was about to make landfall in South Carolina after its harrowing path through much of Florida.
Biden said U.S. Coast Guard teams and resources have been deployed to help with water rescues after Ian’s storm surge engulfed coastal communities and barrier islands. He said that has resulted in the rescues of 117 people so far in Florida.
Federal disaster declarations have been extended to more Florida counties to help pay for cleanup efforts and Federal Emergency Management Agency teams are being deployed to go to impacted communities and neighborhoods.
That is in tandem with state and local rescue and recovery efforts which include an estimated 44,000 linemen and other utility personnel focused on restoring power to damaged communities.
The hurricane’s most direct impacts have been seen in Sanibel Island, Fort Myers, Naples, North Port, Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte. But its impacts — including power outages — are being felt in Orlando as well as the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
Biden said the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has been in contact with utilities about the outages and best efficiencies to bringing back power to hard-hit communities.
Biden also said he’s spoken to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis about the hurricane damage and response. “I’ve spoke to Gov. DeSantis on multiple occasions,” Biden said, calling Hurricane Ian one of the worst in U.S. history. The Democratic president and GOP governor are partisan rivals and DeSantis could run for president in 2024.
“It’s going to take months, years to rebuild,” Biden said Friday, of the most damaged areas along the southwest Florida coast.
He also noted the concerns about Florida friends and relatives with the sobering and distressing images of flooding, destroyed and damaged bridges, causeway and building and “charter boats on top of cars.”
“Folks across the country are waiting to hear from parents, grandparents who live in Florida just hoping they are ok,” said Biden who is expected to visit the state.
The federal government is also sending 400 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel, 250 additional generators as well as technical assets to help get cellphone and internet service back up after substantial damage to cellphone towers and power sources. There will also be needed repairs and replacements to bridges, causeways and infrastructure destroyed by the hurricane including in Sanibel Island.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.