WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden promised to bring COVID vaccination efforts to the front doors of the unvaccinated in the next push to increase inoculations against the virus.
Biden said Tuesday that the push to get more Americans vaccinated against the coronavirus will focus on neighborhood and community efforts.
“Now we need to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood and oftentimes door-to-door lliterally knocking on doors, to get help to the remaining people protected from the virus,” Biden said.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, 47.5% of the total population and 58.3% of the country’s population over the age of 18 is fully vaccinated. In Maryland, 56.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the state health agency.
Some mass vaccination centers have been closed in Maryland and other states as demand for vaccines slows. But Biden and public health officials worry about the Delta variant and other strains of the virus.
“This is even a bigger concern because of the Delta variant,” Biden said of the unvaccinated and the variant which has prompted fresh closures in Australia, South Africa and other countries.
Biden pointed to the drop in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths as testament to the effectiveness of vaccines. He wants to have COVID vaccines more available via family doctors and local pharmacies.
Some conservatives and libertarians don’t care for the idea of door-to-door, government vaccine efforts.
“It’s none of the government’s business knowing who has or hasn’t been vaccinated,” said U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., worries about a slippery slope toward mandated COVID vaccines. “The government now wants to go door-to-door to convince you to get an ‘optional vaccine’,” Boebert said. The conservative lawmakers are strong supporters of former president Donald Trump.
Biden has not supported a government vaccine mandate nor has Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan. Some universities, hospital systems and employers are requiring workers, students and vendors to be fully vaccinated. Some workers can avoid vaccine mandates via medical and religious accommodations via the American with Disabilities Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.