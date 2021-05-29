WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has proposed a record-high $753 billion U.S. defense and national security budget. That is up between $12.5 billion and $13 billion from the Trump administration’s last budget.
U.S. military and security spending far outpaces every other country in the world including rivals such as China and Russia.
Biden’s $753 billion defense spending compares to $193.3 billion by China, $64 billion by India, $61.5 billion by the United Kingdom and $60.6 billion by Russia, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies. Some conservatives dispute public estimates regarding Chinese and Russian military spending.
Republican congressional leaders faulted Biden’s defense spending as not enough. U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Ala., ranking member of the House Armed Services Committee, faulted Biden’s proposed defense budget.
“President Biden’s defense budget request is wholly inadequate — it’s nowhere near enough to give our service members the resources, equipment and training they need,” Inhofe and Rogers said in a statement. “It’s disingenuous to call this request an increase because it doesn’t even keep up with inflation — it’s a cut. Fundamentally, it does not adequately resource the 2018 National Defense Strategy, forcing impossible choices between readiness and modernization upon commanders and troops … A budget like this sends China and our other potential adversaries a bad signal — that we’re not willing to do what it takes to defend ourselves and our allies and partners."
Progressives criticized the record-high U.S. defense budget from the Democratic administration, pointing it already rose by $133 billion under former President Donald Trump and is now being increased by another $12.5 billion to $13 billion by Biden.
“To spend nearly a trillion dollars to prepare for war pulls back the curtain on the Biden administration’s professed interest in lifting people out of poverty,” said Carley Towne, oo-director of CodePink, a peace advocacy group. “While millions of Americans are steeped in debt, living paycheck to paycheck, facing eviction and struggling to pay medical bills amidst an ongoing health pandemic and recession, the Administration hurls taxpayer dollars at an increasingly privatized for-profit war industry.”
The peace group says Biden’s budget includes “$30 billion for new nuclear weapons slated to cost $1.7 trillion over the next decades ... and at least $51.5 billion annually to maintain over 800 overseas bases and establish new ones in the Pacific.”
Progressives want U.S. military spending shifted to other areas such as alleviating poverty and expanding health care coverage. They also point out that U.S. defense firms are the main suppliers of arms to other countries including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Jordan in the Middle East as well as European and Asian allies and South Asian rivals India and Pakistan.
“At over three-quarters of a trillion dollars — $12.5 billion more than even Trump’s highest spending levels — President Biden has accepted the reckless logic of ever-expanding Pentagon spending. Let’s be clear: a budget that provides $15.5 billion for nuclear bombs, 85 additional F-35s at a cost of $12 billion, despite that program’s trillion-dollar failure, and $42.1 billion for wars and other overseas military operations is just more of the failed status quo,” said Win Without War Senior Washington Director Erica Fein.
