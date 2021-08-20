WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden described the chaotic situation in Afghanistan as a symbol of American power and precision.
“This is one of the largest, most difficult airlifts in history. And the only country in the world capable of projecting this much power on the far side of the world with this degree of precision is the United States of America,” Biden said during remarks on Friday, Aug. 20, on the rapid fall of Afghanistan.
Biden was flanked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, Vice President Kamala Harris, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, all masked, during his White House comments.
“We’ve already evacuated more than 18,000 people since July and approximately 13,000 since our military airlift began on August the 14th. Thousands more have been evacuated on private charter flights facilitated by the U.S. government,” Biden said Friday.
Biden has come under criticism for the chaotic U.S. retreat from Afghanistan that saw the country quickly collapse into Taliban hands. The U.S. closed air bases, pulled out troops and ended air support for Afghan forces before the country quickly collapsed. American evacuation flights were stopped for hours Friday as the U.S. struggled logistics. Thousands of Americans, aid workers and Afghans who could face persecutions and reprisals from the Taliban are still in Afghanistan.
The U.S. president said allies have not criticized the American exit during his Friday remarks. “The fact of the matter is I have not seen that,” Biden said of the criticism. “Matter of fact, the exact opposite I’ve got — the exact opposite thing is we’re acting with dispatch, we’re acting — committing to what we said we would do.”
Members of the British Parliament have criticized Biden’s handling of the withdrawal and other NATO allies have also questioned the U.S. exit and focus on security at the Kabul airport rather than rescuing Americans and others peril. There are also concerns about the impact of the debacle in Afghanistan — which saw the exit of the $700 billion U.S. military and a Taliban victory — on other global hotspots.
The British Parliament also approved a resolution holding the U.S. president in contempt for missteps on the withdrawal and failure to recognize the potential quick Taliban take over.
Tom Tugendhadt, a conservative member of Parliament, faulted Biden for blaming Afghan forces for not fighting the Taliban more.
Afghan forces suffered an estimated 69,000 deaths during the 20-year U.S. war. There have been more than 2,400 American troops and more than 3,900 U.S. contractors deaths in the conflict, according to Brown University researchers.
Tugendhadt took offense to Biden blaming Afghan troops
“Those who never fought for the colors they fly should be careful about criticizing those who have,” the British lawmaker referring to Biden, who received draft deferments during the Vietnam War.
Biden said the U.S. is in constant contact with Taliban regarding safe passage. He also said Friday that Americans were not having trouble getting to Kabul airport through Taliban checkpoints. Biden's statements have been contradicted by Pentagon officials.
On Saturday, the U.S. State Department told stranded Americans not to come to airport citing security concerns.
Biden also argued the U.S. does not have a strategic interest in Afghanistan and there has been public support for ending the 20-year war.
There are concerns about what happens to Afghanistan’s $4 billion heroin and opiate trade and estimated $1 trillion in lithium deposits after the American retreat and Taliban victory. Lithium is used for batteries (including in electric cars and mobile devices). It also has been used in medicine, rocket propellants, electronics and nuclear energy.
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del, defended Biden (a longtime ally) and said the focus should be on the evacuation of Americans and Afghans who worked for the U.S. during the war. “President Biden is the fourth American president to preside over war in Afghanistan, and he has been clear that he will not pass this responsibility onto a fifth,” Coons said Friday.
Coons also defended Biden in a video message Thursday — pointing to broader public support for ending the $2 trillion war rather than the mishandling of the withdrawal.
“As we heard directly from President Biden this week, when he first came into office, he engaged in a thorough and deliberate review of the current facts on the ground in Afghanistan and the global security threats facing our country,” Coons said.
There have been some Democrats worried about Biden’s response to the Afghanistan situation.
Coons said now is not the time for “pointing fingers.”
“President Biden faced a choice between continuing into a third decade of conflict, which would have meant sending thousands of additional American troops back into Afghanistan and deepening our military commitment with no end in sight and a likely renewal of casualties. Or he could continue on the path chosen by the previous administration and end our military presence. He decided that escalating our military engagement was not the right choice for the American people, and he ordered that we complete our withdrawal from Afghanistan," Coons said. "In the weeks ahead, there will be plenty of time for pointing fingers, for doing a thorough after-action review about the strikingly rapid fall of the Afghan military and government, the planning and coordination for an evacuation, and the alarming crush of Afghans and Americans now urgently seeking to leave Kabul."
