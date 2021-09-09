WASHINGTON — U.S. President Joe Biden is imposing sweeping COVID vaccine mandates to compel 80 million unvaccinated Americans to get shots.
Biden said the federal government is developing an emergency rule to require employers of 100 workers or more to mandate coronavirus vaccines or be subject to weekly testing.
"I’m instructing the Department of Labor to require all employers with 100-plus employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated — or show a negative test at least once a week," Biden said.
The federal government, universities, hospital systems and some major corporations are already mandating vaccines and in some instances are threatening to fire the unvaccinated.
“Bottom line, we are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers,” Biden said from the White House on Thursday, Sept. 10.
Biden scolded the unvaccinated for not getting shots as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise due to Delta and other virus variants. “Our patience is wearing thin,” said Biden who added he understands “anger” toward the unvaccinated alluding to more vaccine hesitancy among some Trump voters.
Government-imposed vaccine orders via employers will have to survive potential court challenges and navigate religious and medical exemptions for vaccinations in the American with Disabilities Act and state laws. The court have upheld vaccinate mandates on workers and students imposed by hospitals and universities relying on a 1905 Supreme Court ruling upholding smallpox vaccine orders.
U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, criticized Biden's COVID orders and new vaccine mandates.
“President Biden is showing what socialist authoritarianism looks like - the government in charge of everything, telling private companies and individuals what to do, and ignoring the science of natural acquired immunity (which is superior protection to vaccination)," Harris said. "The Biden government is now completely in charge of your body and health care — and what medicines, including experimental ones, you and your children will be mandated to take.”
Harris is a medical doctor and anesthesiologist who represents the Eastern Shore. He is also an ardent critic of Biden
The U.S. president also promised to increase the number of military “surge teams” deployed to COVID hotspots within the country. The Maryland Department of Health is also launching a new $3 million door-to-door campaign aimed at the unvaccinated in areas with low vaccinations rates such as some areas of the Eastern Shore and Baltimore.
The new federal requirements are in response to a rise in COVID cases and hospitalizations from the Delta and other variants after Biden talked about independence from the pandemic on July 4.
“We must increase vaccinations among the unvaccinated with new vaccination requirements. This is not about freedom or personal choice,” Biden said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control reports 53.4% of the total population and 64.5% of the country’s adult population is fully vaccinated with COVID jobs. In Maryland, 62.5% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.
The unvaccinated include some conservative Trump voters as well as those living in rural areas but there is also vaccine hesitancy among some African Americans, Hispanics, immigrants and others with historical or contemporary distrust of the government and the health care system.
In overwhelmingly Democratic New York City, for example, 52% of whites, 52% of Hispanics and 64% of African American are unvaccinated, according to the city health department.
There are also some class divides when it comes to vaccination rates. In Maryland, some more affluent counties such as Talbot (63%) and Montgomery (67.4%) have higher fully vaccinated rates than some poor areas such as Baltimore city (51.6%) and Somerset (40.5%), according to MDH.
Somerset County has the lowest per capital income in the state. Similar class divides over vaccines are also happening in other states.
Biden's push faces pushback from those who say it is a government infringement on their medical decisions as well as whether the executive actions require congressional legislation.
"Our Constitution does not say the president can force Americans to do whatever he wants if Congress, the states, or the people do not otherwise do whatever he wants," said former Michigan congressman Justin Amash who called vaccine mandates imposed from the White House an "abuse of power."
Biden also wants governors to mandate vaccines for teachers and education staff and promised the federal government would battle Republican governors in states such as Florida, Texas and Arizona over masks and other COVID mandates.
The federal government will backfill pay and budget cuts potentially imposed by GOP governors on school districts who disobey state rules against mask mandates. The remarks are aimed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott who have sought to limit COVID mask and vaccine mandates.
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration will also double the fines on travelers who do not comply with federal mask mandates at airports, on airplanes and at train and bus stations under the new government push. Biden issued a federal mask mandate in government buildings and at airports and on airplanes in January.
“If you break the rules, be prepared to pay. And show some respect.” Biden said, referring to resistances to mask mandates.
The U.S. government is also requiring federal workers and federal contractors to get COVID vaccines and is expanding mandates on health care companies to require vaccinations for workers in order for their companies to receive Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements.
The door-to-door Maryland mass vaccination effort will not offer immediate shots but talk to the unvaccinated about their concerns and help direct them to available vaccine sites.
“We’re urging everyone in these most vulnerable communities to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said Dr. Mark Martin, deputy director of the state Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities. “These door-to-door efforts are important in generating awareness, addressing vaccine hesitancy through education and saving lives.”
