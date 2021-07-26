WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are no strangers to controversial rhetoric. The 2020 presidential rivals kept up that trend with recent wildcard comments.
Biden had a terse exchange with a reporter on the White House lawn over some progressive Democrats backing “defund the police” efforts.
Biden does not support those policies and got aggressive in his response to a reporter’s question. “And are there people — in the Democratic Party — who want to defund the police,” the U.S. president was asked July 21.
Biden retorted, “Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out kids?”
Biden was referring QAnon and social media conspiracy theories about elitist sex trafficking rings and death cults.
In the other 2020 corner, Trump heightened his already aggressive rhetoric on the election results during a speech in Phoenix.
“This election was rigged,” and they know it. You know when you win and when you lose. If I lost this election, I could handle it pretty easily. When they steal it from you and rig it, that’s not easy. And we have to fight. We have no choice. We have to fight,” Trump said in a speech in Phoenix.
Trump contends irregularities and improper vote counts led to Biden’s wins in Arizona and other battleground states. The U.S. Supreme Court and other courts have shot down Trump’s election fraud claims.
Trump also targeted some of his usual suspects during his July 24 speech — including Hunter Biden’s art.
The president’s son has art exhibits and sales slated for Los Angeles and New York with high prices being asked for his work. That has raised questions to whether buyers are purchasing Hunter Biden’s art or access and favor with the White House. A plan to keep buyers of Hunter Biden’s art anonymous hasn’t quelled concerns.
“But what about Hunter Biden getting a half a million dollars per painting, and he never painted before?,’ Trump said. “Could you imagine if my kids did that? Could you imagine? And now they’re justifying it. “Well, we want to make it non-transparent.” No, actually you should make it transparent, I guess. But actually you shouldn’t make it real because it’s a bribe. It’s a bribe, a hundred percent bribe.
Trump also returned to a previous political foe the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team after they lost a group stage game to Sweden. The team has been critical of Trump.
“Woke politics takes the life and joy out of everything. Woke-ism makes you lose, ruins your mind and ruins you as a person. You become warped. You become demented. The US Women’s Soccer team is a very good example of what’s going on. Earlier this week, they unexpectedly lost to Sweden, three to nothing, and Americans were happy about it. You proved that point before I even said it,” Trump said.
