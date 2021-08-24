COLUMBUS, Ohio — President Joe Biden wants more employers to impose and implement COVID vaccine mandates on workers after the U.S. Food & Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer’s vaccine.
“If you’re a business leader, a non-profit leader, a state or local leader who has been waiting for full FDA approval to require vaccinations, I call on you now to do that — require it. Do what I did last month and require your employees to get vaccinated or face strict requirements,” Biden said of his order requiring COVID vaccines of federal workers as well as Pentagon orders mandating jabs for the U.S. military.
The push is on — including from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan — for FDA approvals of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as approvals for shots for children age 5 to 11.
More employers and universities are requiring employees to get vaccines. Some are allowing the unvaccinated to wear masks and be subject testing but other employers are threatening to fire those without COVID vaccination cards.
The U.S. Supreme Court and other courts have also rebuffed lawsuits challenging vaccine mandates at hospitals and universities. That gives employers more legal backup in requiring employees to get jabs. Walt Disney Co., Google and Facebook are among the major U.S. corporations requiring workforce mass vaccinations.
Still, some of the employer mandates are not being imposed on some frontline workers in entry level, lower paying and hard-to- fill jobs.
After the FDA approval, CVS Health announced Aug. 23 that it was requiring pharmacists, corporate staff, nurses and care managers to get vaccinated.
“From the start of the pandemic, our decision-making process has been driven by health, safety and science,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen Lynch. “While the vast majority of our employees have chosen to be vaccinated, this decision is in direct response to the dramatic rise in cases among the unvaccinated.”
But the drug store chain is not yet requiring retail staff to get COVID vaccine shots.
Walmart is also requiring vaccines for its home office staff and managers who travel. The big-box giant has not implemented more sweeping mandates on retail workers. Grocery chains — such as Harris Teeter and Publix — have gone back to requiring masks but have not mandate vaccines for store employees.
Amazon.com is requiring its scores of warehouse workers wear masks because of the rise in COVID cases attributed to Delta variant.
That’s a similar path followed by McDonald’s and other major retail and restaurant employers.
The national companies have all said their respective COVID paths and requirements for workers could change over time. But widespread mandates among workers in entry level jobs that sometimes lack health insurance benefits and don’t pay that well could result in significant turnover.
U.S. employers are already struggling to hire and retain workers for many jobs — especially in retail, fast food and logistics.
There have also been class arguments made during the COVID pandemic with criticism of the U.S. and wealthier countries having greater inventories of vaccines than poorer nations.
The pandemic has had very different socio-economic and class impacts.
U.S. stock markets have set records for investors and the wealthy. Most professional office and technology workers have been able to work remotely.
Meanwhile, working class and service jobs such as restaurants, retail stores, bars and hotels were cut at the start of the pandemic. Those sectors and their employees continue to face challenges. Evictions, homelessness, drug overdoses and mental health stresses are all up among those hit hardest by the pandemic.
Vaccine mandates have sparked protests among impacted workers and those worried about government infringements on civil liberties. Backers say the requirements are about protecting public health.
Universities' mandates are more sweeping with requirements for staff, faculty and students.
Ohio State University joined the list of the colleges requiring COVID vaccines. The Ohio State and other vaccine mandates do allow for medical and religious exemptions — which are protected under the American with Disabilities Act and applicable state laws — and for the unvaccinated to go through testing and wear masks.
Still, some of the vaccine mandates threaten workers with termination with backing the courts, FDA approvals and at-will employment laws.
They also point to the rise in Delta variant cases which came after a drop in COVID cases this summer and Biden’s July 4 pronouncement that the U.S. was gaining its independence from the virus.
