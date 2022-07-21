Virus Outbreak Biden COVID

In this image provided by the White House, President Joe Biden speaks with Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., on the phone from the Treaty Room in the residence of the White House Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Washington. Biden says he's "doing great" after testing positive for COVID-19. The White House said Biden is experiencing "very mild symptoms," including a stuffy nose, fatigue and cough. He's taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug designed to reduce the severity of the disease. 

 Adam Schultz/The White House via AP

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is isolating with "very mild symptoms," the White House said, as new variants of the highly contagious virus challenge the nation's efforts to get back to normal after two and a half years of pandemic.

