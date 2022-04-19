Joe Biden, then vice president, gives a thumbs up to graduates at the University of Delaware’s commencement in 2014. Now president, Biden will return to Newark to speak at UD’s graduation ceremony in May.
NEWARK, Del. — The University of Delaware’s most famous alumnus will return to campus to address graduates next month.
President Joe Biden, a 1965 UD graduate, will speak at the commencement scheduled for 9:30 a.m. May 28 at Delaware Stadium.
“The entire University of Delaware community is truly honored to welcome President Biden as our distinguished guest — and the first sitting U.S. president to deliver a commencement address at UD — to celebrate the excellence and achievement of the Class of 2022,” UD President Dennis Assanis said in a prepared statement. “His commitment to a lifetime of public service is an inspiring example for our graduates, as well as all our students and alumni, of what they can accomplish with a UD education, whatever path they may choose in life.”
The ceremony is a ticketed event open only to graduating students and their guests. Nearly 4,000 graduates are expected to attend, along with approximately 16,000 family and friends.
This year will be Biden’s fifth time speaking at a UD commencement. The most recent came in 2014, when he was vice president. He also spoke in 1978, 1987 and 2004. He attended the 2016 commencement but sat in the bleachers and kept a low profile throughout the ceremony
Last year, he filmed a video message to graduates that was played during the ceremony.
After leaving the vice presidency, Biden appeared on the UD campus several times, including in 2017 to celebrate the opening of the Biden Institute, a research center that develops public policy solutions for some of the nation’s toughest domestic problems, including civil rights, environmental sustainability and violence against women.
Biden will become just the second sitting U.S. president to visit UD. President Warren Harding visited the Women’s College prior to the 1923 commencement and addressed a group of students, faculty and Newark residents from the steps of Warner Hall, but he did not give the official commencement address.
