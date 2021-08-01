WASHINGTON — The U.S government is looking at the legality of a potential federal nationwide COVID vaccine mandate, according to President Joe Biden.
Biden said July 29 the U.S. Justice Department is looking at whether a national vaccine mandate can be imposed. “It’s still a question if the federal government can mandate the whole country. I don’t know that yet,” Biden said.
The White House sought to walk back Biden’s comments on Friday. “A national vaccine requirement is not under consideration at this time. That’s where we are with that," Biden spokesperson Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing a day after the U.S. president’s comments.
Biden also said “local communities” and “local businesses” have the power to impose mandates, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
Biden is putting vaccine requirements on federal workers and the U.S. military. The latter comes after the DOJ approved a Pentagon COVID vaccine requirement even though the vaccines are approved via an “emergency use authorization.”
Some large private employers, universities and hospital systems are also dictating vaccine requirements to workers. Walt Disney Co. Walmart, Google, Facebook and the University System of Maryland are requiring COVID vaccines among employees and students.
Dr. Anthony Fauci — the medical lead for the U.S. government’s coronavirus response — said Sunday the virus situation is again worsening pointing to concerns about the Delta variant and close to 40% of the adult population unvaccinated.
“Things are going to get worse,” said Fauci during one of his frequent media appearances pointing to the rise in cases via the Delta variant repeating a frequent refrain of pandemic concern. “We are looking to some pain and suffering in the future,” Fauci told ABC News.
The U.S. Centers for Disease of Control reports 39.6% of the adult population is unvaccinated.
Fauci countered contentions that getting vaccinated or wearing a mask is an individual choice saying that it impacts others’ health.
The Biden administration and Fauci have voiced support for local and private sector vaccine mandates.
The moves towards vaccine requirements comes as other countries, such as France and Italy, impose vaccine passports and passes for the ability to travel and to go to restaurants and other venues. France and other countries are also requiring vaccine mandates for health care and other workers. Those efforts have prompted protests in Europe.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 547 new COVID cases on Sunday with a positivity rate of 3.03%. That is up from recent lows but below the 5% positivity rate benchmark set by health agencies.
Fears of the variant have sparked renewed indoor mask guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control resulting in renewed face covering mandates in private sector workplaces, school districts and some local jurisdictions.
The rise in Delta variant cases and hesitancy towards vaccines is prompting calls from the left for more aggressive measures to compel COVID vaccinations.Libertarians and conservatives are resistant to vaccine and mask mandates. The GOP governors of Florida, Texas and Arizona oppose vaccine mandates and passports.
“As free citizens of the USA, everyone can make their own choices. I represent constituents who have chosen to vaccinate and those who have chosen not to. The government's role is not to mandate but to advise,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
However, others, including in the GOP, are more open to vaccine efforts and employer mandates.
“Workers whose employers are mandating a vaccine for continued employment have the power to say no. Our robust economy and job market gives them the option to find a new employer that values personal choice and responsibility, and doesn’t force mandates on their employees,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, said.
