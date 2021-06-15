WASHINGTON — The U.S. government plans to increase data sharing with big technology and social media companies as part of federal efforts to crackdown on white supremacist and other right-wing groups.
The Biden administration announced a new effort on Tuesday, June 15, aimed at increasing federal investigations and prosecutions of white supremacist and other groups.
The federal effort includes working more with large social media platforms and technology companies on data sharing.
“The U.S. Government will augment its efforts to address online terrorist recruitment and mobilization to violence by domestic terrorists through increased information sharing with the technology sector and the creation of innovative ways to foster digital literacy and build resilience to recruitment and mobilization. The United States also recently joined the Christchurch Call to Action to Eliminate Terrorist and Violent Extremist Content Online, an international partnership between governments and technology companies that works to develop new multilateral solutions to eliminating terrorist content online while safeguarding the freedom of online expression,” an announcement from the White House reads.
Social media giants have been cracking down, restricting and banning accounts and pages from far right as well as QAnon advocates.
Increased data sharing with the government could be problematic for social media and tech firms already challenged by questions related to privacy and political bias. Supporters of former President Donald Trump also criticize the focus by the Biden administration.
The Biden administration has put a national security, law enforcement and intelligence focus on white supremacist groups as well as those involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.
The White House plan released Tuesday also focused on right-wing domestic threats.
“The review was rooted in an expert assessment of the domestic terrorism threat provided by the intelligence and law enforcement communities. An unclassified summary of that assessment was released in March so the public could see the key findings. It found that the two most lethal elements of today’s domestic terrorism threat are (1) racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists who advocate for the superiority of the white race and (2) anti-government or anti-authority violent extremists, such as militia violent extremists,” the Biden administration report reads.
The Biden plan also looks to expel “domestic terrorists” and those with extreme views from the U.S. military and law enforcement agencies.
“The Office of Personnel Management will consider updates to the forms used to apply for sensitive roles in the Federal Government that could assist investigators in identifying potential domestic terrorism threats. DOD, DOJ, and DHS are similarly pursuing efforts to ensure domestic terrorists are not employed within our military or law enforcement ranks and improve screening and vetting processes,” the report reads.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.