WASHINGTON — Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, but that changed Tuesday: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election.
Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, doesn't deny that he joined the mob on Jan. 6, 2021. But his lawyer vowed to show that Trump abused his power to "authorize" the attack.
Describing Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defense attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a "sinister" plot to encourage Thompson and other supporters to "do his dirty work."
"It's Donald Trump himself spewing the lies and using his position to authorize this assault," Shamansky told jurors Tuesday during the trial's opening statements.
Justice Department prosecutor Jennifer Rozzoni said Thompson knew he was breaking the law that day.
"He chose to be a part of the mayhem and chaos," she said.
Thompson's lawyer sought subpoenas to call Trump and former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani as witnesses at his trial this week. A judge rejected that request but ruled that jurors can hear recordings of speeches that Trump and Giuliani delivered at a rally before the riot.
Thompson's jury trial is the third among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. The first two ended with jurors convicting both defendants on all counts with which they were charged.
In a February court filing, Shamansky said he wanted to argue at trial that Thompson was acting at the direction of Trump and "his various conspirators." The lawyer asked to subpoena others from Trump's inner circle, including former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Trump lawyers John Eastman and Sidney Powell.
Prosecutors said Thompson can't show that Trump or Giuliani had the authority to "empower" him to break the law. They also noted that video of the rally speeches "perfectly captures" the tone, delivery and context of the statements to the extent they are "marginally relevant" to proof of Thompson's intent on Jan. 6.
Thompson's lawyer argued that Trump would testify that he and others " orchestrated a carefully crafted plot to call into question the integrity of the 2020 presidential election." Shamansky claimed that Giuliani incited rioters by encouraging them to engage in "trial by combat" and that Trump provoked the mob by saying that "if you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore."
Shamansky said Thompson, who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, became an avid consumer of the conspiracy theories and lies about a stolen election.
"This is the garbage that Dustin Thompson is listening to day after day after day," Shamansky said. "He goes down this rabbit hole. He listens to this echo chamber. And he acts accordingly."
