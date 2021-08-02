NEW YORK — More COVID vaccine requirements and renewed indoor mask pushes are being rolled out over fears of the Delta variant and to press the unvaccinated to get shots. Some of those pushes could be precursors to more formal COVID passports and passes a kin to those being implemented in Europe and other regions.
Broadway producers announced Friday that audiences, performers, backstage crews and theater staff will have to be fully vaccinated for shows at least through October 2021. Audience members must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their valid ticket, according Broadway producers and theater owners.
Those with medical or religious vaccine exceptions provided under the American Disabilities Act “must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of the performance start time, or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time,” according to the Broadway League, which represents 41 venues.
Masks will also be required inside theaters. The moves comes as Broadway shows plan openings in August and September.
The Broadway vaccine requirement could set a precedent followed by other theaters and events venues. Vaccine passes and passports for travel and entry into restaurants and venues are also being put in place in Europe, sparking protests over civil liberties in Germany, France and Greece.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also announced Monday new statewide COVID vaccine mandates for public and private medical and nursing home workers.
The order applies to hospitals, behavioral health facilities, medical rehab centers and medical staff at county jails. Hospital systems across the country — including Maryland — also are requiring workers to be fully vaccinated against the virus.
The order in New Jersey somewhat mirrors federal vaccine orders by President Joe Biden requiring unvaccinated federal workers to go through frequent COVID testing and mandatory mask wearing.
The moves also come as more employers — including the federal government, Walt Disney Co. and Facebook — require workers to get vaccinated. Other workplaces are renewing mask mandates but others remain hesitant to sweeping vaccine requirements for staff — including frontline and lower-paid hourly workers. Walmart, for example, is requiring vaccines for corporate staff but not yet at the store level.
Still, some private, at-will employers are telling workers to get vaccinated or face dismissal for not getting COVID jabs.
New York City Mayor Bill deBlasio is requiring city workers to get vaccinations and is also telling fully vaccinated New Yorkers to wear masks indoors.
The latter mimics new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control for the fully vaccinated to wear masks indoors in crowded settings in areas with high COVID-19 infection rates.
Some jurisdictions and school districts across the country have reimposed mask mandates over concerns about the rise in cases, especially those related to the Delta variant, which health officials worry is more transmissible and could result in more hospitalizations.
The Maryland Department of Health is encouraging the unvaccinated to wear face coverings in indoor settings (except at home) and crowded outdoor venues.
“The Maryland Department of Health strongly recommends, but does not require, that all individuals who are not fully vaccinated continue to wear face coverings in all indoor settings outside of their home and in outdoor settings when physical distancing cannot be maintained,” said MDH spokesman Dave McCallister in a statement to The Star Democrat. “Maryland public health officials are closely monitoring the daily COVID-19 metrics. Unvaccinated people are at serious risk of illness and hospitalizations and even death. The overwhelming majority of new lab-confirmed COVID-19 infections are from eligible individuals that are unvaccinated. We know that the Delta variant is outpacing the Alpha variant (UK) as the predominant variant in the state. About 50% of all new cases can be attributed to the highly contagious Delta variant.”
MDH reports 59% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated. Talbot County’s vaccination rate is 59.8%. The rate is more than 64.8% in Montgomery County but other jurisdictions have lower rates including Baltimore city (47.9%), Wicomico County (42.5%) and Somerset County (37.4%).
The CDC reports 49.7% of the total U.S. population and 60.6% of the adult population are fully vaccinated.
MDH also reported 447 new COVID cases and 25 new hospitalizations attributed to the virus on Monday, Aug. 2. The state has 281 hospitalizations for COVID, and daily cases are up after slowing earlier this summer.
Still, current COVID metrics are below the more than 1,900 hospitalizations and the more than 2,000 daily cases seen in Maryland in late 2020 and early 2021.
Locally, the Talbot County Health Department reported 12 new COVID cases on Monday. There are 20 active cases in the county along with a 4.99% positivity rate for COVID tests.
The local positivity rate had recently moved above the 5% benchmark set by health agencies to gauge the spread of the virus. Maryland’s positivity rate is at 3.23%, according to the state health agency.
