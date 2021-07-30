WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
The CDC study shows earlier this month there were 469 COVID cases in the Massachusetts study. Three quarters of them (74% or 346 of the cases) were fully vaccinated with 87% of those breakthrough cases among men.
Concerns about the Delta variants and frustrations with slowing mass vaccination efforts have resulted renewed mask mandates in workplaces, at universities and schools and from some governments.
President Joe Biden told reporters Friday there will likely be fresh COVID-related restrictions because of variants and concerns about spreads. He also continues to press for more Americans to get vaccinated.
"The vaccine was developed and authorized under a Republican Administration, and it’s been distributed and administered under a Democratic one. The vaccines are safe, they are highly effective, and there’s nothing political about them," Biden said.
The CDC study, however, complicates the conventional narrative that unvaccinated persons are the major causes of spreads of the virus.
More employers including Disney and Walmart are requiring COVID vaccines for workers. Biden is also requiring vaccines for federal workers with those who don’t get shot will have to wear masks and submit to testing. Facebook, Netflix and Google are also requiring vaccines among employees. Many other workplaces are requiring masks in adherence to the CDC's Delta-driven guidance. Walmart vaccine requirement is for corporate employees. Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of the Disney theme parks, ABC, ESPN, Hulu and National Geographic.
Hospital systems and universities across the region and country are also requiring staff and students to be vaccinated. The American with Disabilities Act does offer religious and medical exemptions from vaccine mandates.
The number of COVID cases is rising in Maryland and other parts of the U.S.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 526 new COVID cases reported today but no deaths attributed to the virus. New cases are up from lower levels seen this summer but hospitalizations and deaths are lower than during more intense periods of the pandemic.
There are 222 hospitalizations statewide attributed to COVID. That is lower than the more than 1,900 COVID hospitalizations in Maryland in January.
In Talbot County, there are 20 active cases and the positivity rate for COVID tests is at 5.59% locally.
The same metric is at 2.73% in Maryland.
