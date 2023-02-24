The financial burdens of child care costs are front and center in Maryland and Delaware — and across the country — with preschool prices eating up more than one-quarter of households’ incomes.
Maryland families pay, on average, $360 per week on child care. That accounts for 16.9% of average weekly incomes in the state, according to a new analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by LendingTree LLC.
The financial burdens of child care — ranging from preschools to nannies — are worse in the other states.
Average weekly child care costs are above $400 in Nevada and Montana taking a 27.8% and 26.2% ties out of average weekly wages, according to LendingTree.
New Mexico families with kids in preschools spend 22% of their weekly income on child care.
Delaware ranks with the sixth worst child care financial burden with costs averaging $363 per week. That takes a 20.5% of average weekly incomes of $1,676.
Maryland ranks 26th on the list of child care’s financial burden in term of financial bites out of household incomes. But the state has the sixth highest average day care costs, according to LendingTree.
Maryland and Delaware have higher weekly child care costs statewide than California ($319 per week), Pennsylvania ($278), New York ($330) and Virginia ($249) but are lower than New Jersey ($404 per week) and Massachusetts ($411), according to LendingTree.
Nationally, and on average, families spend 17.8% of their income on preschools and day care centers. Weekly incomes average $1,650 in the U.S. with child care costs averaging $293, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.