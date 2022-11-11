Republican Christine Drazan has officially concede the Oregon governor’s race to Democrat Tina Kotek.
Drazan released a statement Friday night announcing her concession.
The two candidates, along with independent Betsy Johnson, raised $65 million in the race which the GOP had hoped for an upset.
The latest count from the Oregon Secretary of State has Kotek ahead with 47.1% of the vote versus 43.4% for Drazan.
The progressive Democrat, who overcame current Gov. Kate Brown’s low approval ratings and big money from Nike founder Phil Knight for Drazan and Johnson, currently has 64,258-vote lead.
Media outlets have called the race for Kotek, who put a major focus on abortion rights in the campaign.
Drazan released a written and video statement announcing her concession as the midterm elections continue to fall short of GOP hopes outside of significant wins in Florida and governor’s races in Texas and Georgia
“I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who supported me and put their trust in our campaign. I also want to assure Oregonians that every vote will be counted and that their voices were heard in this election. Unfortunately, given what we know about the ballots outstanding, the math for a comeback simply does not add up. Though the campaign for Governor of Oregon has come to an end, I am immensely grateful for all the Oregonians who joined our movement to take our state in a new direction. A majority of Oregonians supported a candidate that did not win. This is a unique moment in Oregon’s history and an extraordinary opportunity for leadership that recognizes the dynamics of this race that call for moderation and inclusivity moving forward. I have spoken with Tina Kotek and hope for the best for our state as she steps into this role,” Drazan said.
