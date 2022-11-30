Obit Christine McVie

FILE - Christine McVie from the band Fleetwood Mac performs at Madison Square Garden in New York on Oct. 6, 2014. McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday. 

 Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

NEW YORK — Christine McVie, the British-born Fleetwood Mac vocalist, songwriter and keyboard player whose cool, soulful contralto helped define such classics as "You Make Loving Fun," "Everywhere" and "Don't Stop," died Wednesday at age 79.


