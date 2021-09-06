WASHINGTON — The American Civil Liberties Union favors COVID vaccine mandates, looks skeptically on religious exemptions to vaccinations orders and is opposing bans on mask mandates being implemented in some more conservative states.
“Far from compromising them, vaccine mandates actually further civil liberties. They protect the most vulnerable, people with disabilities and fragile immune systems, children too young to be vaccinated, and communities of color hit hard by the disease,” the ACLU said in a statement.
The COVID stances put the leftward ACLU at odds with more libertarian and conservative civil liberties opposed to government and employer COVID vaccine orders for workers. Libertarians worry about the government compelling vaccines and restricting the unvaccinated.
While the Americans with Disabilities Act allows for vaccine exemptions based in medical conditions and religious beliefs, the ACLU is not as keen on religious exemptions for COVID vaccines.
“What about those who object to vaccination on religious grounds? Like personal autonomy, religious freedom is an essential right, but not an unfettered license to inflict harm on others. As the Supreme Court explained more than 75 years ago in Prince v. Massachusetts: ‘The right to practice religion freely does not include liberty to expose the community or the child to communicable disease or the latter to ill health or death,’” the ACLU wrote in a column backing vaccine mandates.
The 1944 Prince case involves a Jehovah's Witness woman (Sarah Prince) who brought a 9-year old girl in her care to help distribute fliers to spread the faith.. The Supreme Court ruling has been cited as a precedent for limits on religious and parental / guardian rights.
Vaccine mandate advocates also point the 1905 Supreme Court ruling in Jacobson v. Massachusetts which upheld a small pox vaccine mandates.
The Jacobson ruling affirming vaccination mandates has been cited in subsequent challenges. It was also cite in the Prince case and current fights over the legality of COVID vaccine mandates.
Jacobson was also cited as a justification for the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Buck v. Bell in 1927 upholding the forced sterilizations for “the unfit.”. The Buck decision upheld a eugenics law in Virginia and the force sterilization of an 18-year old woman saying it was constitutional “for the protection and health of the state.”
The case also upheld the legality of the Virginia State Colony for Epileptics and Feebleminded which sought to isolate and sterilize those with epilepsy and developmental and other disabilities.
The ACLU also backs local and school district mask mandates — another issue that has stirred opposition from libertarians and conservatives.
“Students with disabilities have a right to a public school education. State lawmakers cannot override federal disability rights laws,” the ACLU said in announcing it is challenging on ban on local and school district mask mandates in Iowa.
Battles over mask mandates in schools have popped in Florida and Texas (where Republican governors have tried to block local schools from requiring masks) as well in Maryland where local school districts and the state education board are requiring face coverings for the new school year over COVID fears.
The U.S. government, U.S. military and some employers are requiring COVID vaccines among workers.
European countries and progressive U.S. cities such as New York and San Francisco are requiring vaccine passports or passes to go to restaurants, concerts and in some instances to travel.
Vaccine passports have prompted protests in the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom and other countries.
