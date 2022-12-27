Michigan Governor-Kidnapping Plot

FILE — This image provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Adam Fox. Fox, the co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was sentenced Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The co-leader of a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sentenced Tuesday to 16 years in prison for conspiring to abduct the Democrat and blow up a bridge to ease an escape.


