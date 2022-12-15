Congress Taney

FILE - A marble bust of Chief Justice Roger Taney is displayed in the Old Supreme Court Chamber in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, on March 9, 2020. The House approved a bill on Dec. 14, 2020, that calls for removing the bust of Taney who wrote the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to Black Americans. 

 AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Wednesday that calls for removing from the Capitol a bust of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision that held African-Americans were not citizens.


