WASHINGTON — A group of pro-Trump conservative lawmakers have asked the Biden administration and U.S. Department of Justice for information on the arrests and detention of persons involved in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol when Congress was approving President Joe Biden election win.
U.S. Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., and other conservatives have written U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for information on the arrests and confinements of Jan. 6 defendants.
They also want to see how the FBI and other U.S. security agencies are handling and treating Jan. 6 arrests compared to civil unrest and crimes that may have been committed during protests related to the police killing of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter Movement.
The GOP Trump backers want to know how many Jan. 6 arrests were made in comparison to the civil unrest after the Floyd killing. They also want the Biden administration to disclose details on the use of geolocation data tracking from cellphone to track Jan. 6 protesters, rioters and defendants as well as how many have been denied bail and held in solitary confinement.
The FBI has tracked Jan. 6 suspects social media and relied on scores on tips from the public to make hundreds of Jan. 6 arrests.
The lawmakers also want to know the level of personnel and resources dedicated by the FBI and other U.S. agencies in making Jan. 6 arrests as compared to other unrest.
“How many individuals who may have committed crimes associated with the Capitol breach were arrested by law enforcement using pre-dawn raids and SWAT teams,” the lawmakers ask Garland mirroring request by GOP lawmakers.
President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress have made responding to Jan. 6 and challenges to the election results a top priority.
The FBI continues to make arrests related to Trump supporters rioting at the Capitol. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is moving ahead with a Jan. 6 commission.U.S. intelligence and security agencies are also investigating white supremacist and alt-right groups.
All that came after an unprecedented 27,000-troop building up in Washington after Jan. 6 and leading up to and after Biden’s inauguration.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican critic of Trump who dispatched National Guard troops and state police to D.C. to help with security after Jan. 6, told CBS News the Capitol riot should be investigated.
"We have to get to the bottom of exactly what happened [on January 6]. And there's no whitewashing," Hogan told CBS News. "We need to get all the facts and find out exactly what happened. But there's no way to just overlook this and say it didn't happen. The nonsense about 'these were just peaceful tourists' is completely absurd."
Hogan — who issued a statewide state of emergency before Biden’s inauguration — also voiced support for U.S. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., a hawkish, neoconservative Trump critic.
Cheney — the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney — and U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., have been named by Pelosi to a Jan. 6 investigation commission. The House impeached Trump over the Jan. 6 events but the U.S. Senate failed to convict the former president post-term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.