JACKSON, Miss. — The state of Mississippi has issued isolation and quarantine orders for those testing positive for COVID-19 threatening fines of up to $5,000 and jail time of up to five years for those who disobey.
Mississippi has seen a rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations with the Delta variant sparking renewed mask mandates in parts of the country as well as pushes for vaccine mandates.
Mississippi State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs issued the statewide isolation order on Friday.
The state order tells those with positive COVID cases to quarantine, to not have visitors, to isolate way from others within their own households and to wear masks at home.
Here is the state government order referencing potential arrest for resistors:
“All persons residing in Mississippi must immediately home-isolate on first knowledge of infection with COVID-19. All persons, including fully vaccinated individuals, infected with COVID-19 must remain in the home or other appropriate residential location for 10 days from onset of illness (or 10 days from the date of a positive test for those who are asymptomatic). A negative test for COVID-19 is not required to end isolation at the end of 10 days, but you must be fever free for at least 24 hours with improvement of other symptoms. Mississippi K-12 schools are required to exclude all students and faculty diagnosed with COVID-19 from the school setting during the isolation period (as above). The failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is, at a minimum, a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500.00 or imprisonment for six months or both. If a life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.00 or imprisonment for up to five years or both. Persons infected with COVID-19 should limit exposure to household contacts. No visitors should be allowed in the home. Please stay in a specific room away from others in your home. Use a separate bathroom if available. If you need to be around others in your home, you should wear a face mask.”
Mississippi has been a hotspot for the Delta variant with the state reporting more than new 5,000 cases on Aug. 19.
