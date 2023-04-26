WASHINGTON (AP) — Crab cakes, beef short ribs and a newfangled banana split have made the cut for this week’s White House state dinner honoring South Korea. Some 200 guests are expected for the state dinner, which will be held in the East Room. Tables will be decorated with six foot tall arrangements of flowering cherry blossom branches. Edward Lee, a Korean American celebrity chef brought invited to help with the event, says he wanted to showcase “the best of American cuisine merged with a touch of Korean flavors.”


Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.