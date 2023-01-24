Obit David Crosby

FILE — Musician David Crosby performs during a benefit concert for the City Parks Foundation at Central Park SummerStage, on July 29, 2008, in New York. Crosby, the brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young, has died at age 81. His death was reported Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, by multiple outlets.

 AP Photo/Diane Bondareff, File

David Crosby, the brash rock musician who evolved from a baby-faced harmony singer with the Byrds to a mustachioed hippie superstar and an ongoing troubadour in Crosby, Stills, Nash & (sometimes) Young, has died at 81, several media outlets reported Thursday.


