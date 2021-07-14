WASHINGTON — Fatal drug overdoses hit record levels in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic. That is according to provisional data on fatal overdoses from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC reports there has been a 29.6% jump in reported deadly drug overdoses from Dec. 2019 to Dec. 2020.
There are 93,331 overdose deaths projected for the 12-month period ending Dec. 2020. That is a record level.
The U.S. overdose data is still provisional and being collected from health agencies.
Social isolation, job losses and behavioral health stresses during the pandemic and its economic upheavals and government restrictions have resulted in a rise in mental health and addiction challenges.
The CDC projects a 49.3% jump in fatal drug overdoses in West Virginia, 41.5% rise in Virginia, a 17% increase in Maryland and a 5.4% increase in Delaware.
The Eastern Shore and other parts of Maryland have seen a rise in opioid and fentanyl-related overdoses during the coronavirus pandemic.
