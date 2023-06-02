‘Deadly serious’: Zero-tolerance from police on social media posts and calls threatening shootings at schools, public places (VIDEO)

A crank caller last month threatened to "shoot up” a Florida high school.
Police in Hernando County, Florida, (north of Tampa) quickly traced the calls to a number in Delaware and a 14-year-old boy who is friends with a student at the threatened school (Hernando High).
Despite insisting the calls were a prank, the Delaware teen was arrested and is charged with making a terrorist threat.
“We worked this case very quickly using technology and (we) were able to track it down,” said Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis in a video statement on the Delaware arrest.
The Florida sheriff said such threats are “deadly serious” and his agency used technology to trace the calls to Delaware.
“There are adult consequences for making these school threats,” he said.
Similar scenarios have been playing out across the country with more awareness and reporting of social media and other shooting threats in an anxious age of continued, high-profile mass shootings.
“There are no more warnings,” said Ryan Flanagan, a sergeant and assistant tactical operations commander with the Beloit Police Department in Wisconsin.
Across the country, police are frequently taking zero-tolerance approaches to any kind of threats made against schools or other public places.
• An 18-year-old student was arrested in Paso Robles, California, May 30 after writing a threatening message in a high school bathroom stall about a shooting the next day. Police said that message also had “hate” language.
A student at the school — 18-year-old Levi Harrington — was arrested and faces felony charges related to a criminal threat as well as a hate crime.
• A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Pinellas Park, Florida, (near St. Petersburg) on May 7 after threatening a local high school via a social media video. The teen also said the video, which featured a realistic looking fake gun, was a joke.
He was arrested and charged with making electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting — also with promises of vigilance from local police.
“Any and all threats of violence will be taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. When it comes to situations involving the safety of our community, no stone is left unturned,” said Pinellas Park Police Chief Michael Haworth.
The harder-line approach means criminal charges for students and others accused of making threats.
Somber lessons
Police are also taking the lead in threat investigations and assessments with school districts deferring to law enforcement.
The hardline approach also comes in the backdrop of the bungled and delayed response by police in Uvalde, Texas during a mass shooting last year.
The 18-year-old killer massacred 17 children (between the ages of 9 and 11) as well as two teachers. It took the police one hour and 14 minutes (77 minutes) to enter the deadly classroom.
Law enforcement agencies across the country have vowed not to fumble their own responses to mass shooters after Uvalde.
Quicker police responses have been the strategic focus of law enforcement at shootings earlier this at a Christian school in Memphis and suburban shopping center near Dallas. Three people died in the Memphis shooting and nine in Dallas, including the shooters who were killed by police.
There have been 268 mass shootings (four or more people wounded) and 23 mass murders (four or more people killed) so far this year in the U.S, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
There were 646 mass shootings nationwide last year and 36 mass murders, according to the Washington-based group.
The resulting vows of police to not repeat delayed and problematic responses in Uvalde and the 2018 shooting in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 and renewed calls for gun controls have also been accompanied by enhanced vigilance when it comes to potential mass shooting threats — including those posted online.
“We take every threat seriously. This means that a threat assessment is completed immediately each time our agency is alerted of potential danger,” said School Resource Division Sergeant Jeffery Hunter with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.
The agency has dealt with multiple threats against local schools this year, Hunter said.
The most recent was on April 20 when a voicemail to a teacher at Citrus Springs Elementary School, 90 miles north of Tampa, threatened “severe violence against students,” according to CCSO.
A juvenile was arrested for making the threat. The local sheriff — Mike Prendergast — also promised that his office “takes every threat to our schools very seriously and investigates each threat thoroughly.”
Hunter said having school resource deputies on campuses helps police get tips and “helps us to get ahead of threats in our schools.”
The police agency also works with local schools to offer connections to mental and behavioral resources.
No more warnings
In Wisconsin, Flanagan said the days of law enforcement treating social media posts and other voicemails “kids being kids” are over.
The fear of not stopping a potential tragedy is front of mind for investigators and police chiefs.
“It would be almost impossible to justify,” Flanagan said of worst-case scenarios.
He said arrests are increasingly the norm when threats are made especially after violence risk assessments.
Police departments work with local school districts on safety measures and response training for emergency events. That includes more active shooter training for police and drills for students, teachers and school staff.
But it is the former now taking the lead on sanctioning students with criminal charges rather than some past practices in some communities that might have deferred to school systems to suspend or expel students.
Police departments and sheriff’s offices are also getting more calls from parents, students and others about potential threats — in particular those posted on social media.
“People are way quicker to reach out to us than they were previously,” Flanagan said.
He said the Wisconsin police department has dealt with concerns about potential violence both at schools and workplaces after employees are fired or laid off.
In Florida, Nienhuis encouraged parents and students to call 911 and report suspicious or threatening social media posts.
“If you get any information on a school threat, please call,” the Hernando sheriff said.
