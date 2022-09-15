Congress Marriage Rights

FILE — Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., speaks during the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Defense, May 3, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections. The request for a delay by senators who have been pushing for the legislation comes after Baldwin, the lead senator on the legislation, had predicted that they would be able to get the 10 Republican votes they need to break a filibuster.

 Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

WASHINGTON — Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, pulling back just days after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.”

