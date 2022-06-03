DeSantis, Noem battle Biden over LGBTQ links to school lunch funding; Florida governor vetoes ballpark subsidy after Rays gun control tweets

Two potential GOP presidential candidates, not named Donald Trump, are taking a populist page from the former president’s playbook in taking on the Biden administration and the pro sports world over two hot-button issues — guns and LGBTQ rights.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, both Republicans with White House aspirations, are battling with the Biden administration over the U.S. Department of Agriculture potentially withholding federal free and reduced school lunch and other funding to districts deemed unfriendly toward LGBTQ students.
DeSantis also vetoed a Florida bill that would have offered a $35 million state subsidy for a new spring training ballpark development eyed for the Tampa Bay Rays.
The veto came after the Rays and New York Yankees dedicated their social media accounts during a game last month to highlight gun violence and the need for policy changes after mass shootings in Texas and New York that killed young school kids and Black grocery shoppers.
The mass shootings have prompted calls for gun control and expanding mental health laws aimed at individuals deemed dangerous. Activist voices in the sports world, social media and Hollywood have made aggressive calls for gun controls.
DeSantis said he vetoed the ballpark money from the state budget because he opposes public money for professional sports teams.
“I don’t support giving taxpayer dollars to professional sports stadiums,” DeSantis said Friday. “Companies are free to engage with or not engage with whatever discourse they want, but clearly, it’s inappropriate to be doing tax dollars for professional sports stadiums. It’s also inappropriate to subsidize political activism of a private corporation.”
The state money would have helped develop a new baseball complex north of Tampa for the Rays, who currently train in Port Charlotte south of the bay area.
DeSantis also took on the Walt Disney Co. and GOP lawmakers revoked some of the entertainment giant’s self autonomy on land it owns for amusement parks in Orlando after the company opposed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
The Florida measure restricts school teachers and districts from talking about gender identity and sexual orientation in classrooms for kindergarten through grade three students. Progressive critics say the measure is anti-LGBTQ while conservatives say its about age-appropriate lessons and parental controls.
DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw has also reposted social media tweets from conservative outlets linking the veto to the Rays' gun issue social media activism.
The dynamics have similarities to Trump’s battles with the National Football League over players refusing to stand during the National Anthem as part of racial justice protests. Trump has also taken on other big U.S. companies over progressive stances.
After passage of the Florida law, the USDA said in May it would include gender identity and sexual orientation discrimination as Title IX violation. That is the 1972 law aimed at gender equality for women. It allows federal agencies to withhold funds for educational institutions in violation.
The White House is extending Title IX protection to sexual orientation and gender identity.
“USDA is committed to administering all its programs with equity and fairness, and serving those in need with the highest dignity. A key step in advancing these principles is rooting out discrimination in any form – including discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity,” said Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack in statement. “At the same time, we must recognize the vulnerability of the LGBTQI+ communities and provide them with an avenue to grieve any discrimination they face. We hope that by standing firm against these inequities we will help bring about much-needed change.”
Noem and DeSantis said that could lead to conservative states and school districts losing federal funding for free and reduced lunches.
The USDA responded to an Associated Press question about whether it would withhold the funding by issuing a statement that said it is “rooting our discrimination in any form” and it will handle any discrimination of LGBTQ people as sex discrimination.
“Program operators who fail to comply will be in violation of civil rights laws and in breach of the agreements they signed in order to receive federal funds,” the department said in a statement to AP. “At that time, USDA will interpret the prohibition through traditional compliance and discrimination complaint mechanisms, which could include up to referring the case to the U.S. Department of Justice.”
The GOP governors are taking on the administration over the funding threat including losing lunch money and federal aid over state restrictions on transgendered athletes competing in girls’ sports.
“Joe Biden is insisting that we allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports or else we lose funding for school lunch programs. South Dakota will continue to defend basic fairness so that our girls can compete and achieve,” Noem said in a social media statement. “Mr. President, we’ll see you in court.”
The South Dakota governor also spoke at the National Rifle Association convention and Houston after the shooting that killed 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in south Texas. Trump also spoke at the NRA conference opposing gun controls after the mass shootings.
In Florida, Pushaw said the administration's funding threats are akin to policies from a “totalitarian regime” — heightened rhetoric in an age of heightened rhetoric.
Trump is still pondering a third run for president but his bare knuckled rhetoric and approaches are being adopted by other potential White House contenders in 2024 and beyond.
