WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, both Maryland Democrats, are criticizing Senate Republicans for blocking a vote on a proposed commission to investigate the events of Jan. 6.
That was when Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol temporarily disrupting congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory. Trump continues to dispute those results alleging voter fraud and the counting of illegal mail-in ballots.
Democrats want to launch the commission to investigate the surreal and unprecedented events of Jan. 6 with an emphasis on Trump’s role in the chaos as well as protesters ties to white supremacist and alt-right groups.
A commission measure passed the U.S. House though it was opposed by U.S. Andy Harris, R-Md.-1st, and most Republicans.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., blocked a Senate vote on creating commission by invoking the filibuster rule.
That upset Van Hollen and other Democrats.
“Disgusted,” Van Hollen said in a social media statement. “Americans deserve the full truth about Jan 6th. This bipartisan commission is the way to get that – and help prevent another attack on our democracy. But the GOP just filibustered it for purely political purposes. I’m disgusted – no other way to put it.”
Van Hollen said during a virtual meeting the Maryland NAACP leaders that the Jan. 6 commission is needed to investigate the events of the day.
A Capitol Police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, inside the Capitol during the riot. The officer has not been identified and will not face charges, according to federal prosecutors.
Congress locked down with Trump supporters trespassing on on the Senate floor and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office. House members, staffers and lobbyists were locked in offices and hearing rooms. Some hid beneath desks during the political riot.
The FBI has arrested a number of Trump supporters and QAnon advocates who were part of the rushing of the Capitol. The Biden administration has ordered a stepped up focus by U.S. security and intelligence agencies on right-wing domestic threats and white supremacist groups.
The Jan. 6 events led to an unprecedented military and security buildup in Washington before and after Biden’s inauguration. Maryland National Guard troops and state police troopers were part of the more than 26,000 soldiers and police officers dispatched to Washington after Jan. 6.
House Democrats impeached Trump for inciting an insurrection but the Senate failed to convict Trump in a post-term impeachment trial.
Trump opposes the Jan. 6 commission arguing it will be politicized by Democrats.Some conservatives and libertarians also worry a commission and other post-Jan. 6 proposals could be used to expand domestic surveillance programs used by police and U.S. intelligence agencies.
Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, said there are already multiple investigations into Jan. 6 currently ongoing.
Cardin and other Delmarva Democrats also back forming the commission. “We need this bipartisan commission to produce an unbiased and impartial accounting of what triggered the deadly events on Jan. 6, and to recommend security reforms,” Cardin said. “Senators must think of our nation — our democracy — first and set politics aside.”
Three other persons died of health events during the Jan. 6 chaos. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick also died after the riot. An autopsy ruled his death was caused by natural causes.
A vote to overcome the GOP filibuster failed Friday in the Senate. Two Democratic senator — U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Patty Murray of Washington. — are facing some criticism for their own ranks for missing the Jan. 6 commission vote. Murray said in a statement she had to fly back to her home state for a “personal family matter.”
The cloture vote came six votes short of ending the Republican filibusters. Nine GOP senators also did not take part of in the vote
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.