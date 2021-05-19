WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump opposes a new commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.
Democrats want to create a commission to look at the chaotic events of the day and the temporary but unprecedented disruption of Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 win.
The storming of the Capitol resulted in a second impeachment trial of Trump who has kept up his contentions that Biden won the 2020 race because of voter fraud and the counting of illegal votes in battleground states.
The Senate failed to convict Trump on the impeachment charge of inciting an insurrection.
Still, Democrats (including the Biden administration) are focusing on security at the Capitol and Washington, want to go after white supremacist and alt-right groups as well as QAnon advocates potentially involved in the Jan. 6 riot.
The FBI has arrested a number of Trump supporters who part of the riot. The riot also resulted in a U.S. Capitol Police officer fatally shooting Ashli Babbitt, a Trump supporter, inside the Capitol. The officer has not been identified and will not face charges.
Trump said in a statement he opposes the commission and wants GOP leaders to fight its establishment.
“Republicans in the House and Senate should not approve the Democrat trap of the January 6 Commission. It is just more partisan unfairness and unless the murders, riots, and fire bombings in Portland, Minneapolis, Seattle, Chicago, and New York are also going to be studied, this discussion should be ended immediately. Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left. Hopefully, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening,” Trump said.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is promising to move the Jan. 6 commission forward in the House. The plan will face a tougher challenge in passing the evenly divided U.S. Senate. The House was poised to approve a commission measure on Wednesday.
“The American people expect and deserve the truth in a manner that strengthens our Democracy and ensures that Jan 6 never happens again,” Pelosi said.
The Jan. 6 events resulted in an unprecedented military and security build-up for Biden’s inauguration. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan deployed national guard troops and state police to D.C. as part of that post-Jan. 6 effort.
