No AI Dungeons Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons books sit on display at Cape Fear Games in Wilmington, N.C., on Aug. 8, 2014. The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise said Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, that it won't allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery.

 Jason A. Frizzelle/The Star-News via AP, File

The Dungeons & Dragons role-playing game franchise says it won't allow artists to use artificial intelligence technology to draw its cast of sorcerers, druids and other characters and scenery. D&D art is supposed to be fanciful. But at least one ax-wielding giant seemed too weird for some fans, leading them to take to social media to question if it was human-made. Hasbro-owned D&D Beyond, which makes online tools and other companion content for the franchise, said it didn't know until Saturday that an illustrator it has worked with for nearly a decade used AI to create artwork for an upcoming book. The franchise, run by the Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast, said in a statement that it has talked to that artist and is clarifying its rules.


  

