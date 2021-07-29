WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy grew by 6.5% in the second quarter missing economists’ expectation of more robust growth with COVID numbers dropping in the spring and early summer.
COVID cases and hospitalizations are increasing, according to health agencies. And, the U.S. economy fell short of economists’ projections of 8.4% GDP growth for the second quarter. Some economists previously projected 10% economic growth.
The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis also revised first quarter growth from 6.4% to 6.3%.
Employers are struggling to fill jobs — especially those with entry-level pay and limited or no benefits.
Inflation and supply chain shortages also hang over consumers and businesses looking to rebound from all the impacts of the pandemic.
A key inflation barometer — the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index — grew by 6.4% in the second quarter up from 3.8% in the first quarter of 2021, according to BEA. Inflation is hitting consumers at the grocery stores as well as businesses including home builders, contractors and restaurants.
U.S. President Joe Biden and the White House still hailed the 2Q GDP numbers pointing to consumer spending and economic growth number above pre-pandemic levels.
Much of the U.S. economy reopened during the second quarter with COVID metrics down and mask mandates lifted. Now, mask mandates are being reimposed at workplaces and schools and more employers (including large companies and governments) are issuing vaccine mandates for workers.
That list includes Facebook, Google, Netflix, the state of California, New York City and President Joe Biden could extend vaccine mandates to federal workers. Biden also wants states and localities to offer $100 to those getting COVID vaccines to help overcome hesitancies and resistance.
Biden is also directing the Pentagon to look into adding the COVID-19 shot to its list of required vaccinations for military personnel. Biden also wants similar requirements for federal contractors, according to the Associated Press.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control is telling fully vaccinated persons to consider start wearing masks indoors in crowded places because of fears of the Delta variant to the coronavirus. Major hospital systems and universities are also requiring COVID vaccines among employees and students.
The Maryland Department of Health reported 505 new COVID cases on Thursday. That is the most new daily cases in since May.
The positivity rate for COVID tests is at 2.58% and there are 215 statewide hospitalizations for the virus. Those are up from recent lows but down from earlier in the year when there were more than 1,900 hospitalizations for the virus.
Locally, the Talbot County Health Department reports there are 21 active cases in the county and a positivity rate of 5.46%.
In Maryland, 58.7% of the state’s population is vaccinated but those levels are lower in Baltimore city, Prince George’s County and some rural areas of the state including pockets on the Eastern Shore.
The CDC reports 49.4% of the U.S. population and 60.3% of the adult population have are fully vaccinated against COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.